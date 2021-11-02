$10 Million Commitment Made to The American Diabetes Association by CVS Health to Reach Five Million Patients and Transform Health Outcomes

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) established a new partnership to support families in helping to prevent and manage diabetes, as well as fund research on the devastating health disparities that fuel the diabetes epidemic. CVS Health has committed $10 million over three years to support people in their health journey of preventing and managing diabetes with increased awareness, knowledge, and action to improve health through Project Power. The ADA's Project Power program aims to tear down barriers that limit access to vital resources and empower participants to effectively prevent and manage diabetes.

In addition, support will fund research to better understand and address the unmet needs in underserved communities leading to the future elimination of these disparities. CVS Health will also host an in-store fundraising campaign at all CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide during American Diabetes Month, now through November 27, to give customers an opportunity to support the ADA to increase health equity and build a future without diabetes.

"Health inequity is real—it directly fuels childhood obesity and contributes to higher risk and worse outcomes for people with diabetes, a reality that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Charles Henderson, Chief of Development Officer of the American Diabetes Association. "By funding much-needed research to help tear down systemic barriers and providing critical resources, we can empower people of color who live with diabetes to take control of their health and live better, fuller lives."

The need for engagement and education on the problem of childhood obesity has never been more urgent. New data from the ADA shows that the incidence and acuity of type 2 diabetes in children increased significantly, close to doubling, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. More pediatric patients were hospitalized from March to December 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

CVS Health's support will also fund needed research on the causes of health disparities in our nation. The risk of being diagnosed with diabetes among Black Americans is 77% higher when compared to white Americans, data shows. It also estimates that Black Americans spend two times more on health care than white Americans—a disparity that amplifies the burden of additional medical expenses all people with diabetes take on. Amid COVID-19, these imbalances have been exasperated, with 50% of low-income Americans with diabetes having lost some or all income during the pandemic.

"Over the past 18 months, we've seen COVID-19 bring health disparities to the forefront, shedding additional light on the barriers to care that families across the country face every day," said Eileen Howard Boone, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy for CVS Health, and President of the CVS Health Foundation. "Through our partnership with the American Diabetes Association, we'll help increase access to health care for high-risk and vulnerable populations and provide them with the educational resources they need to stay healthy."

A primary focus of Project Power will be to encourage Americans to take control of their diabetes and to raise awareness among the 88 million adults living with prediabetes through risk tests and health screenings.

To learn more about the partnership and to access diabetes resources, visit cvs.com/diabetes.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 81 years the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the nearly 122 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

