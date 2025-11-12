The American Diabetes Association Highlights State of Diabetes on World Diabetes Day

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As World Diabetes Day approaches, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) is hosting more than 30 State of Diabetes events across the country. The events serve as pivotal gatherings, uniting employers, industry leaders, health care professionals, and community members in support of the ADA's mission to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.

Observed annually on November 14, World Diabetes Day brings increased awareness to diabetes, one of the fastest growing chronic diseases in the world. Nearly one in two Americans has diabetes or prediabetes.

"This year, the focus for World Diabetes Day is wellbeing in the workplace. At the ADA, we know employer support makes a positive difference for those living with diabetes and their employers. Policies that enable people with diabetes to live well matter—at work, at home, and in every other part of their day-to-day," said Charles "Chuck" Henderson, the ADA's chief executive officer.

Diabetes is one of the most expensive chronic diseases in the U.S. with people with diagnosed diabetes accounting for one of every four health care dollars spent in the U.S. An estimated $106.3 billion annually can be attributed to lost productivity at work, unemployment from chronic disability, and premature mortality.

This year, the ADA marks 85 years of working toward a life free of diabetes and all its burdens. The decades have brought extraordinary advancements in diabetes knowledge, treatment, and care. Through State of Diabetes events and other outreach during American Diabetes Month® this November, the ADA is encouraging everyone to help keep the momentum going by joining the fight to end diabetes in whatever way they can.

Additional information and event listings can be found at diabetes.org/StateofDiabetes.

