$10 Million in Violence Prevention Grants Awarded to Communities Statewide from the Wisconsin Community Safety Fund

News provided by

Medical College of Wisconsin

07 Jun, 2023, 17:32 ET

MILWAUKEE, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Comprehensive Injury Center at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) has announced the 10 communities and organizations receiving $10.4 million in grant funding from the Wisconsin Community Safety Fund (WCSF) to aid in reducing violence stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The WCSF was created to support evidence-based activities that enhance the safety and wellbeing of children, youth, and families throughout Wisconsin.

To increase community capacity for violence prevention, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers allocated a portion of the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars received by the state to fund these grants. State and local governments were encouraged to invest ARPA funds in addressing increased levels of gun violence, suicide, and intimate partner violence since the start of the pandemic.

"Violence and its effects on kids, families, and communities are not inevitable, and I was glad to allocate these funds to further our work to prevent violence, interrupt the cycle of violence, and address this issue like the public health crisis it is," said Gov. Evers. "From local municipalities, Tribal lands, and health systems, these funds will help address the root causes of violence and support community-based solutions, building healthier, safer communities for all."

"By investing in proven violence prevention strategies, we're investing in a future that's healthy and safe for everyone. We wish to thank the state of Wisconsin for recognizing violence as a public health crisis and funding this life-saving work," said Terri A. deRoon Cassini, PhD, MS, director of the Comprehensive Injury Center at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The 10 communities selected:

  • Alma Center in Milwaukee will design a statewide online and phone intervention and prevention program.
  • City of Green Bay will create an Office of Violence Prevention to address increased gun violence.
  • City of Kenosha will establish the Key Emerging Leaders Academy to engage youth at highest risk for experiencing or engaging in community violence.
  • City of Racine will establish an Office of Violence Prevention and develop a gun violence intervention plan.
  • Gundersen Health System will expand its Crime Victim Services (CVS) unit to address increasingly complex needs related to sexual, intimate partner, and gender-based violence; and increase capacity for culturally responsive and equitable care in a six-county area.
  • Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin will increase coordination to expand prevention, education, and outreach strategies to specific priority populations.
  • Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin will expand services that prevent and respond to sexual assault using culturally specific outreach.
  • Southeast Asian Healing Center in Madison will address increased suicide risk and gender-based violence using culturally specific strategies.
  • University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics will expand their Violence Intervention Program and conduct an analysis to identify strategies to address prevention, reduction, and response to gun violence.
  • United Way of the Fox Cities' DRIVE Health Project addresses unmet mental/emotional needs and suicide risk factors in the Hmong, Black, and Hispanic/Latinx communities through Community Health Workers, a peer support phoneline, and mental health literacy and anti-stigma education campaigns.

For more information, access the full announcement here.

SOURCE Medical College of Wisconsin

Also from this source

Avalon Action Alliance Donates $12.5 Million to Create Traumatic Brain Injury Program in Partnership with the Medical College of Wisconsin Neuroscience Institute

Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center Announces New Training Program to Boost Diversity in Cancer Research

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.