10 Million Views in 30 Days: Dr. Chi’s Viral Series Shines Light on Infertility and Dismissed Symptoms black women face

A Houston physician turns her private infertility journal into a national wake-up call, sparking urgent conversations about medical dismissal, maternal health disparities, and the voices Black women refuse to silence.

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In December, Dr. Chinyere "Dr. Chi" Johnson took a bold leap and released a video series detailing her infertility journey. Within the journal, she shared her process in becoming pregnant, including loss and experiencing medical dismissal. What was intended to be a vulnerable private video journal became, instead, a story she shared online with her followers. To her surprise, within the first 30 days of the series' release, it garnered 10 million plus views across social media. What began as an online video journal became a broader conversation about how Black women are treated in healthcare.

Dr. Chi is a Houston-based hospitalist, mental health advocate, and former Division I athlete accustomed to discipline and structure. Yet when she raised concerns about her own health, she met a reality many Black women describe; symptoms minimized, concerns delayed, and persistent questions brushed aside.

"I knew the system," Dr. Chi says. "But knowing it doesn't prevent you from experiencing it."

Her story reflects patterns backed by data:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that Black women in the United States are nearly three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, disparities that experts often link to delayed recognition of complications and inequitable care. A 2016 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that some medical trainees and students held false beliefs about biological differences between Black and white patients, affecting pain assessment and treatment recommendations. Research from the Commonwealth Fund shows Black women are more likely than white women to report that medical providers did not listen carefully or take their concerns seriously.

Dr. Chi's series documents more than infertility. It outlines the strain of delayed answers, pregnancy loss, and navigating fertility treatment while practicing medicine herself. The response was instant. Thousands of women shared similar experiences. Among the messages were deeply private reflections from women who had been silently navigating infertility for years. One woman wrote:

"I began my infertility journey in 2021 and stepped away after nearly two years. There were occasions when I questioned whether motherhood was meant for me. Still deep down, I know that is not my story, and I keep holding on to hope. Seeing Dr. Chi speak out reminded me that I'm not alone, that this isn't just my struggle. It's more common than we talk about. Over the next 30 days, I'm choosing to face my emotions and work through the depression that comes with wanting to be a mother and not knowing what's next."

Rather than centering blame, Dr. Chis focused on improvement. She advocates for women who feel unheard in clinical settings and provides educational tools that help them ask informed questions and navigate their care with confidence. Ten million views in one month signals a deeper issue. Dr. Chi continues to practice medicine while urging the profession to listen more closely, document more carefully, and respond more decisively.

About Dr. Chinyere "Dr. Chi" Johnson

Dr. Chinyere "Dr. Chi" Okpaleke, MD, is a Houston-based family medicine physician, mental health advocate, and founder who understands what it means to sit on both sides of the exam table. After years of caring for patients, she found herself navigating infertility, loss, and the frustration of not feeling heard within the very system she works in. Instead of staying silent, she shared her journey publicly. Her candid video series reached more than 10 million views in just 30 days and sparked honest conversations about bias in healthcare, burnout, and the emotional weight women quietly carry.

Known for her warmth, transparency, and practical wisdom, Dr. Chi blends medical expertise with lived experience. Through speaking, media, and community work, she empowers women to advocate for their health, protect their mental well-being, and know that they are not alone.

