LeToya Luckett & Dr. Chi host "Orange Table Talk" an Honest Conversation on Infertility & Motherhood

An inspiring conversation merging personal truth and professional expertise to support women navigating infertility and reproductive health

HOUSTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of National Infertility Awareness Week (April 19–25), GRAMMY Award-winning artist, actress, and entrepreneur LeToya Luckett joins physician and mental health advocate Dr. Chi Johnson for a live Instagram conversation, Orange Table Talk, taking place April 13 at 7:00 PM CST.

Elevating the Conversation on Fertility and Mental Health the Orange Table Talk brings together medical and lived experience to explore topics that are often under-discussed, particularly within Black communities. The conversation will address emotional wellness, access to care, and the importance of early advocacy when navigating infertility health concerns. Dr. Chi's infertility journey has reached millions across social media. "I knew the system," Dr. Chi says. "But knowing it doesn't prevent you from experiencing it."

Her Personal Story Turned Into Public Impact

What began as a private video journal became a national conversation. Dr. Chi's infertility series, which garnered more than 10 million views, documented her experience navigating pregnancy loss, unanswered questions, and the emotional toll of being dismissed within the healthcare system.

"I knew something wasn't right," Dr. Chi shares in her series. "But even as a physician, I found myself having to fight to be heard."

Her story was similar to thousands of women who saw themselves reflected in her experience, not only in the diagnosis, but in the silence, the waiting, and the emotional weight that often goes unseen. Orange Table Talk is moving the conversation from screen to community.

Why This Conversation Matters

Infertility affects millions, but access to care, early diagnosis, and outcomes are not experienced equally.

Approximately 1 in 5 women in the U.S. experience infertility or difficulty carrying a pregnancy to term

Black women are less likely to receive fertility treatment and often face barriers to early diagnosis and care

and often face barriers to early diagnosis and care Black women experience higher rates of maternal health complications, reinforcing the need for continued education and advocacy

For many women, the journey is not only physical, but also emotional and deeply personal.

"Infertility doesn't just impact your body," Dr. Chi notes. "It impacts your identity, your relationships, and how you see yourself as a woman."

A Space for Real Conversations and Healing

Orange Table Talk is a space where the emotional realities of infertility will be discussed in a safe space. Other guests will include Infertility and mental health doctors to help women navigate uncertainty and loss. The goal of the conversation is to combine lived experience and medical perspective to normalize discussions that many women have been forced to navigate alone and create conversation that led to change and women asking the right questions to get the help they need.

Event Details

Event: Orange Table Talk

Orange Table Talk Date: April 13, 2026

April 13, 2026 Time: 7:00 PM CST

7:00 PM CST Platform: Instagram Live

Instagram Live Participants: LeToya Luckett & Dr. Chi

About Dr. Chinyere "Dr. Chi" Johnson

Dr. Chinyere "Dr. Chi" Okpaleke, MD, is a Houston-based family medicine physician, mental health advocate, and founder who understands what it means to sit on both sides of the exam table. After years of caring for patients, she found herself navigating infertility, loss, and the frustration of not feeling heard within the very system she works in. Instead of staying silent, she shared her journey publicly. Her candid video series reached more than 10 million views in just 30 days and sparked honest conversations about bias in healthcare, burnout, and the emotional weight women quietly carry.

Known for her warmth, transparency, and practical wisdom, Dr. Chi blends medical expertise with lived experience. Through speaking, media, and community work, she empowers women to advocate for their health, protect their mental well-being, and know that they are not alone.

Press Contact:

LaToya F Hurley

3469809062

https://www.innovatingmarketinggroup.com/

SOURCE Dr. Chinyere “Dr. Chi” Johnson