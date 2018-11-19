10 New Literature Study Guides Available on Course Hero

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, an online learning platform where members can access over 20 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators, today announced the publication of 10 new Literature and Primary Source Study Guides.

"At Course Hero, our mission is to help students graduate confident and prepared," said Andrew Grauer, cofounder and CEO of Course Hero. "Our Literature Study Guides are an effective way for students to gain a deeper understanding of the work, beyond mere plot progression and vocabulary, fostering a more confident comprehension of the material."

The Course Hero Literature Study Guides are available for students and educators to browse, download, and share with classmates, friends, and colleagues. They feature detailed chapter summaries that analyze key events, themes, and symbolism, as well as insights on the meaning of key quotations, plot devices, and historical context.

This week's newly released guides are:

Loving v Virginia

Skellig

The Blue Hotel

Bastard Out of Carolina

Waiting for the Barbarians

Dover Beach

The Left Hand of Darkness

The Overcoat

Nature

Korematsu v. United States

These titles join Course Hero's growing library, which now includes 658 in-depth short stories and primary source study guides covering a wide range of literature, from classic novels to primary source documents and more, as well as a growing video collection.

