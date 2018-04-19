Course Hero Named One of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area

Course Hero received two accolades last night, from the prestigious annual list, which spotlights more than 130 local companies. In the Midsize category, Course Hero was ranked 25. Moreover, the company earned an elite spot in the new Wellness Award coming in at number three.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the best places to work in the Bay Area," said Andrew Grauer, CEO and Co-Founder of Course Hero. "We care deeply about our employees, who are passionately and persistently helping students learn and graduate. We strive to always be learning, improving and investing in our people, culture and work environment."

Winners are chosen by their employees, who are asked to rank their companies based on their company values, trust in leadership, team dynamics, personal engagement, and individual satisfaction.

Fewer than five months into the year, this marks the third recognition earned by the Course Hero team. In January the mobile app was honored as a Mobile Star Best Educational App, and earlier this month Course Hero was named a finalist for the annual EdTech Digest awards. Earlier this week Grauer was a featured spokesperson at the esteemed ASU + GSV education summit.

