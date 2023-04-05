10 Reasons To Attend The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference In Miami, Apr 11-12: Transform Your Future As Cannabis Titans And Tech Giants Unite

MIAMI, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience the ultimate gathering of cannabis industry leaders, innovative entrepreneurs, and savvy investors at the 16th edition of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference . Set in the luxurious Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel , this event promises to be a game-changer for cannabis business, investing, finance, brands, and retail. Don't miss your chance to be part of the action and uncover the next big thing in cannabis investing. Reserve your spot now and join the revolution!

Witness the fusion of cannabis and mainstream business as we welcome top executives from Twitter, Uber, and other leading tech companies to the conference. This groundbreaking collaboration will pave the way for the future of retail and the exciting crossover between mainstream and cannabis consumer products. Be part of history as Twitter meets with cannabis industry executives for the first time, opening the door to cannabis advertising on social media platforms.

Ten reasons to join the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference:

Learn how to thrive in your cannabis business amid a bear market. Discover the next generation of industry-leading businesses. Identify exclusive opportunities for retail investors. Gain invaluable tactics from the most profitable businesses. Learn what investors are looking for in a challenging market. Network with CEOs and decision-makers from top companies in the industry. Gain insider access to celebrities sharing their stories and brand-building secrets. Ask industry leaders and celebrities your burning questions and receive real-time answers. Drive public opinion and your own narrative via the largest financial media voice in the industry. Connect with your next investor or co-founder and make lasting friendships.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is designed to help cannabis entrepreneurs and investors make the most of their time, offering an unparalleled opportunity for networking, deal-making, and learning from the world's leading cannabis investors and top-performing companies.

Don't miss out on this year's exceptional speaker lineup, including:

Alexa Alianiello , Twitter US Sales & Partnerships

Rohan Routroy, Twitter NEXT

Rep. Dave Joyce , U.S. Representative for Ohio's 14th Congressional District

Rep. Troy Carter, U.S. Representative for Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District

Jessie Young, Global Lead, New Verticals, Uber Technologies

Gina Collins, CMO, Trulieve

Emily Paxhia, Managing Partner, Poseidon

Tim Seymour, CNBC News Anchor and Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Seymour Asset Management (SAM)

Matt Darin, CEO, Curaleaf

Weldon Angelos, Founder and President, The Weldon Project

Darren Weiss, COO, Verano Holdings

David Goubert, President and CEO, Ayr Wellness

Matt Hawkins, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Entourage Effect Capital

Kristi Palmer, Co-Founder, Kiva Confections

Kelly Flores, COO, Wana Brands

Jason Wild, CIO and President at JW Asset Management

Wendy Berger, Board Member, Green Thumb Industries

Paul Weaver, Director and Head of Cannabis at Boston Beer

, Director and Head of Cannabis at Boston Beer Gia Morón, President of Women Grow

"Cannabis businesses have closed deals in aggregate north of $1.5-$2 billion at our prior events. And get ready: the 2023 conference will be even larger, with a record level of investment capital and top-notch operators," says Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.

Secure your tickets at the lowest price today, starting at $447 for accredited investors and $997 for the general audience. Prices will increase as the conference approaches. Be part of this incredible event by registering now at www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis-conference .

