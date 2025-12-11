Benzinga and Perplexity Announce Strategic Partnership to Power AI-Driven Financial Research

DETROIT, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the leading financial news and data provider in North America, today announced a strategic partnership with Perplexity, one of the world's fastest-growing AI answer engines. The collaboration will deliver Benzinga's market-moving data and insights directly into Perplexity's AI platform, empowering users with real-time financial intelligence and context-aware market answers.

This partnership represents a major step toward redefining how investors, analysts, and everyday users access and understand financial information. By integrating Benzinga's trusted datasets — covering news, analyst ratings, earnings, insider transactions, and price movements — Perplexity users will gain seamless access to institutional-grade insights within conversational, natural-language experiences.

"We're thrilled to partner with Perplexity to make financial data more discoverable and interactive than ever before," said Andrew Lebbos, SVP of Licensing Sales at Benzinga. "Benzinga's mission has always been to democratize financial information, and integrating our data with Perplexity's powerful AI aligns perfectly with that goal – helping users find clarity in an increasingly complex market landscape."

Founded in 2022, Perplexity has quickly become one of the world's leading AI companies. By combining multiple cutting-edge large language models with real-time retrieval technology, Perplexity delivers accurate, source-linked answers across every domain of human knowledge, ensuring users receive verifiable and transparent information.

"Financial professionals and everyday investors turn to Perplexity for clear, trustworthy answers in volatile markets. By integrating Benzinga's fast, high-quality market coverage into our AI platform, we're giving users a powerful new way to discover, interpret, and act on financial information in real time." said Jessica Chan, Head of Content and Publisher Partnerships at Perplexity.

"Perplexity is transforming how people engage with knowledge," added Tommy Cotter, Head of Product at Benzinga. "By combining Benzinga's real-time market coverage with Perplexity's generative AI capabilities, we're creating a new frontier for intelligent investing – one where information isn't just delivered, it's understood."

To learn more about Benzinga's data and news APIs, visit benzinga.com/apis. For more about Perplexity and its AI-powered search platform, visit perplexity.ai.

About Perplexity

Perplexity is an AI-powered answer engine that draws from credible sources in real time to accurately answer questions with in-line citations, perform deep research, and more. Founded in 2022, the company's mission is to serve the world's curiosity by bridging the gap between traditional search engines and AI-driven interfaces. Each week, Perplexity answers more than 150 million questions globally. Perplexity is available in the app store and online at https://www.perplexity.com

About Benzinga

Benzinga is an innovative financial media and data company that delivers actionable market intelligence to investors, institutions, and fintechs worldwide. Through its extensive suite of APIs, real-time news, and analytics, Benzinga helps clients power smarter investment decisions across platforms and products. See https://www.benzinga.com/apis for more information.

