10 Smart Halloween Safety Tips Every Homeowner Should Know, From Mercury Insurance

Practical, Easy-to-Follow Advice to Keep Your Home and Family Safe While Celebrating Halloween

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween can be full of fun and fright, but for homeowners, it sometimes brings more tricks than treats. Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) wants to help protect policyholders, their families and their property during the spookiest time of the year.

"Halloween is a fun night, but it also brings unique risks for homeowners. From increased foot traffic to potential vandalism, it's smart to double-check your homeowners insurance coverage," said Bonnie Lee, Vice President of Property Claims at Mercury Insurance. "Make sure your property is well-lit, walkways are clear, and your policy covers common holiday mishaps like damage to decorations or property caused by pranks."

Lee offers these 10 practical safety tips to help homeowners steer clear of unwanted mayhem this Halloween:

1. Clear your walkways

Remove items like garden tools, hoses and toys from the paths leading to your home. Keeping the area clutter free reduces both trip hazards for visitors and the chance of something being stolen.

2. Secure your backyard

While the front door is busy with trick-or-treaters, burglars may target more secluded areas. Lock gates, back doors and garage entrances to discourage anyone from sneaking onto your property unnoticed.

3. Keep your exterior well-lit

A bright yard is not only safer for trick-or-treaters, but also less appealing to vandals. Make sure pathways, porches and side areas remain illuminated throughout the night.

4. Lock your front door between visitors

It might be tempting to leave the door unlocked for convenience but always relock it after handing out candy. It only takes a few seconds and can prevent unwanted intrusions.

5. Team up with your neighbors

Halloween is a great time to connect with your community. When neighbors are out and about, keep an eye on their property to help deter suspicious activity.

6. Choose safe costumes

Make sure costumes don't create hazards. Avoid long outfits that can cause trips, masks that block vision or props with sharp edges. Opt for visible, reflective materials or accessories so children can be easily seen in the dark.

7. Heading out of town? Keep it discreet

If you'll be away, turn on motion sensor lights and arm your security system. Let a trusted neighbor know you'll be gone so they can monitor your property.

8. Drive cautiously

Children are more than twice as likely to be injured on Halloween, according to Safe Kids Worldwide. Slow down in residential areas, stay alert for pedestrians and make sure your own family crosses streets safely at crosswalks.

9. Park smart

Vehicles are frequent targets for Halloween pranks. If you can, park in your garage. Otherwise, choose a well-lit area and activate your car alarm before leaving.

10. Review your insurance coverage

Halloween can lead to an uptick in vandalism and minor property damage. Check in with your insurance agent ahead of time to ensure your current policy provides the protection you need.

For more Halloween safety tips, visit Mercury's blog.

