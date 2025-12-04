New Year, New Coverage: Your Annual Insurance Checkup

Make Reviewing Your Insurance Policies a Resolution for Next Year

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The new year is the time when many of us make resolutions focused around health, finances or personal growth. But it's equally important to take practical steps to protect what matters most, and that starts with reviewing your insurance coverage.

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) recommends reviewing your insurance policies at the start of every year to ensure you have the right protection in place and can identify gaps, providing peace of mind as you enter the new year. Doing so is especially important if you have moved recently or had a change in family status.

"Insurance needs can shift as life changes, and an annual policy checkup helps make sure your coverage keeps pace," said Justin Yoshizawa, Director of Product Management at Mercury Insurance. "A quick review can reveal gaps, confirm that coverage limits still match your needs and help protect your family and assets. Even small adjustments can strengthen your financial security and deliver greater peace of mind heading into the new year."

Key areas of insurance coverage policies to review:

Coverage limits: Confirm that your coverage is sufficient to protect your assets, especially if you've made any major purchases, such as a new car or home improvements.





Confirm that your coverage is sufficient to protect your assets, especially if you've made any major purchases, such as a new car or home improvements. Deductibles : Evaluate if your current deductible is still manageable; increasing it can sometimes lower your premium.





: Evaluate if your current deductible is still manageable; increasing it can sometimes lower your premium. Premiums : Check if your premium is competitive and ask about new discounts you may qualify for, such as those for safety systems, bundling policies or safe driving.





: Check if your premium is competitive and ask about new discounts you may qualify for, such as those for safety systems, bundling policies or safe driving. Exclusions : Pay close attention to what is not covered by your policy. You may need to purchase additional coverage for specific risks like floods or earthquakes.





: Pay close attention to what is not covered by your policy. You may need to purchase additional coverage for specific risks like floods or earthquakes. Beneficiaries and life events : Ensure your beneficiary designations are up to date. A review is also a great time to adjust coverage after a major life change like marriage, divorce or having a child.





: Ensure your beneficiary designations are up to date. A review is also a great time to adjust coverage after a major life change like marriage, divorce or having a child. Policy details: Read the policy document, including the declarations page, to understand the specific terms, and ask questions if anything is unclear.

"Life can change fast, and your insurance should reflect that," continued Yoshizawa. "Using the first of the year as a benchmark will help you remember to put it on your calendar."

