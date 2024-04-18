10 Tips to Make Your Air Conditioner More Energy Efficient and Sustainable

MISSION, Kan., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Updating your HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system to cool your home in a smart and sustainable way involves several steps that not only improve energy efficiency but also reduce environmental impact.

Consider these tips from the heating and cooling experts at Carrier to help make your cooling system more eco-friendly:

Upgrade to an Energy-Efficient HVAC System. If your HVAC system is outdated, consider replacing it with a more energy-efficient model. Look for systems with an Energy Star or high SEER2 (seasonal energy efficiency ratio) rating, which indicates better energy efficiency. The higher the SEER2 rating, the more efficient the unit. Financial incentives for installing a higher-efficiency system are available through the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. You can also shop for rebates from manufacturers and utility companies.



Look for a Carbon-Free HVAC System. Heat pumps, ductless and VRF (variable refrigerant flow) systems that run on electricity and use low global-warming potential refrigerant, like Carrier's Puron Advance, can help reduce your home's negative impact on the environment.



Install a Smart Thermostat. A smart thermostat can be programmed based on your preferences and adjust temperatures automatically. These devices can be controlled remotely through smartphones and help reduce energy consumption by cooling your home only when necessary.



Conduct Regular Maintenance. Keep your HVAC system running efficiently with regular maintenance. This includes cleaning or replacing air filters every 1-3 months, checking refrigerant levels, cleaning outside condenser coils and ensuring the system's components are in good, working condition and the airflow is not blocked.



Seal and Insulate. Improve your home's insulation to maintain a consistent temperature. Seal windows, doors and any gaps or cracks to prevent cool air from escaping. This can significantly reduce the workload on your HVAC system.



Use Ceiling Fans. Ceiling fans can help circulate cool air throughout your home, allowing you to set the thermostat at a higher temperature without sacrificing comfort, thus saving energy.



Add Window Treatments. Use blinds, shades or curtains to block out sunlight and reduce heat gain during the hottest parts of the day. This simple step can make a big difference in how much your air conditioner needs to work.



Upgrade to a Variable-Speed Compressor. Traditional compressors operate at full power or not at all. However, a variable-speed compressor can adjust its output to match your cooling needs precisely, resulting in better efficiency, energy savings and improved indoor comfort.



Ventilate Properly. Ensure proper ventilation in your home, especially in areas like the kitchen and bathroom, to remove excess heat and humidity, which can reduce the need for air conditioning.



Update Roofing. If you're replacing your roof, consider cool roofing materials that reflect more sunlight and absorb less heat than standard roofing materials, reducing the heat that enters your home.

By implementing these strategies, you can improve or update your HVAC system to cool your home more sustainably. Not only do these steps help the environment, they can also lead to lower energy bills and improved indoor comfort. Always consult with an HVAC professional to determine the best and most efficient options for your home and needs.

Find more information and tips to sustainably cool your home at Carrier.com.

