10 Top Press Releases from April

Including the world's most influential people, a statement from United's CEO and the return of Endless Shrimp at Red Lobster.

Plus, a recap of April's trending topics, including Earth Day and quarterly earnings reports.

NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each month, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the month's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last month that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Monthly Press Release Roundup, April 2026. Photos provided by TIME, United Airlines and McKee Foods.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire.

Trending Topics

In addition to the newsworthy headlines above, the PR Newswire team spotted several larger trending topics dominating headlines in April:

Coming Up: As earnings continue to dominate the wire in May, our team is also expecting waves of press releases tied to Mother's Day, Memorial Day and the start of summer, International Nurses Day (May 12), World Hunger Day (May 28), Mental Health Awareness Month, and National Small Business Week (May 3-9), among other topics.

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Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

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