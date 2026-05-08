10 Top Press Releases from April

News provided byPR Newswire
May 08, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including the world's most influential people, a statement from United's CEO and the return of Endless Shrimp at Red Lobster.
Plus, a recap of April's trending topics, including Earth Day and quarterly earnings reports.
NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each month, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the month's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last month that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- TIME Reveals the 2026 TIME100 List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World
Of the 2026 TIME100 list, TIME Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs writes in his letter to readers, "There is no single metric that defines influence. Our selections are led by the stories that are shaping the world each year and the people who write them. Some are well known to many, others only within their fields…Few people, we suspect, will be familiar with all 100 individuals."
- Statement from United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby
"While American's public comments make it clear that a merger like this is off the table for the foreseeable future, I do think it's worth taking the time to describe in some more detail what this could have looked like."
- Wendy's is Giving Away Free Fries and Frosty on Tuesday, April 7 Thanks to One Iconic Slam Dunk
As the Official Dunks partner of NCAA March Madness, Wendy's has celebrated the most memorable plays both on and off the court through the Wendy's Dunks Menu, where every Dunks Menu purchase via the Wendy's app earned fans a shot at winning prizes through the Wendy's Dunkstakes.
- Honeywell to Sell Productivity Solutions and Services Business to Brady Corporation
With 2025 revenue of approximately $1.1 billion, PSS is a leading provider of mobile computers, barcode scanners and printing solutions serving the warehouse and logistics market. PSS is currently part of Honeywell's Industrial Automation (IA) business portfolio.
- Red Lobster® Brings Back Endless Shrimp® for a Limited Time Starting April 20
After endless guest requests, the brand's most talked-about fan-favorite returns—featuring five craveable dishes, from Red Lobster classics to a brand-new addition.
- FDA approves Lilly's Foundayo™ (orforglipron), the only GLP-1 pill for weight loss that can be taken any time of day without food or water restrictions
When used alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, Foundayo helps individuals lose excess body weight and keep the weight off. Foundayo will be available via LillyDirect®, with prescriptions accepted immediately and shipping beginning April 6, followed shortly after by broad availability through U.S. retail pharmacies and telehealth providers.
- Pabst Blue Ribbon and Grillo's Pickles Debut New Pickle Beer
It's an easy-drinking, sessionable and refreshing brew that serves as the ultimate sidekick for the summer nights ahead, from the backyard to the beach. It's here for your good times — not a long time! Get it while it's cold.
- Neurocrine to Acquire Soleno Therapeutics, Expanding Its Endocrinology and Rare Disease Portfolio
"Neurocrine is the right strategic partner to expand the reach of VYKAT XR in the Prader-Willi syndrome community given their experience in endocrinology and rare disease and their proven ability to execute successful commercial launches," said Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Soleno.
- Following Record Success, Little Debbie® Expands Donut Lineup with New Chocolate Old Fashioned Donuts
The Chocolate Old Fashioned Donuts offer a chocolate flavor profile paired with the signature golden-brown ridges and moist, crumbly texture that defines an old-fashioned cake donut. To meet the needs of every snacker, Little Debbie is launching this treat in both bulk and on-the-go formats.
- International Paper to Acquire North Pacific Paper Company
The facility will complement IP's existing mill system, increasing system flexibility, reducing costs and expanding capabilities to support growing customer demand for lightweight, high-performance recycled containerboard.
Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire.
Trending Topics
In addition to the newsworthy headlines above, the PR Newswire team spotted several larger trending topics dominating headlines in April:
- Earth Day/Earth Month: Companies embraced this year's theme, "Our Power, Our Planet," with events, sales and eco-friendly tips focused on climate action, clean energy and protecting biodiversity. Some of our favorites included LG's campaign spotlighting the American Flamingo and other vulnerable and endangered species, a reforestation campaign from Batteries Plus, a responsibly-sourced guitar with sales benefiting penguin conservation, interactive STEM content from Lingokids and WWF to connect children with nature and animals, and the Life Time Foundation's work to promote school "food forests."
- Tax Season: As April 15 approached, brands in the finance, tech and even consumer industries sent press releases about how they're working to make the process smoother for finance professionals and tax filers. Consumer brands like Staypineapple, QDOBA and Grubhub offered special deals for tax season. Meanwhile, financial and tech companies like Branch, TaxAct, BitIRA and CamScanner provided tips and new tools to streamline the tax filing process.
- Earnings: The latest round of quarterly financial results kicked off in mid-April and several big-name companies shared their reports via PR Newswire, including Meta, Honeywell, IBM and Southwest Airlines.
Coming Up: As earnings continue to dominate the wire in May, our team is also expecting waves of press releases tied to Mother's Day, Memorial Day and the start of summer, International Nurses Day (May 12), World Hunger Day (May 28), Mental Health Awareness Month, and National Small Business Week (May 3-9), among other topics.
Do you have a press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 500,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our innovative AI-powered PR Newswire Amplify™ platform, award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive Multichannel Amplification™ catalogue of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For more than 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination worldwide for brands to share their most important news stories.
SOURCE PR Newswire
Share this article