15 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Apr 24, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including the return of Endless Shrimp at Red Lobster, AbbVie's selection for its next manufacturing campus and Vrbo's top vacation rentals of the year.
Plus, a recap of popular earnings and Earth Day news from the week.
NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Warner Bros. Discovery Stockholders Approve Transaction with Paramount Skydance
Based on the preliminary vote count from Thursday's Special Meeting, WBD stockholders voted overwhelmingly to approve the adoption of the merger agreement with Paramount. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearances.
- Red Lobster® Brings Back Endless Shrimp® for a Limited Time Starting April 20
After endless guest requests, the brand's most talked-about fan-favorite returns—featuring five craveable dishes, from Red Lobster classics to a brand-new addition.
- Northwest Biotherapeutics Announces Establishment Of the Company's Own Dedicated Leukapheresis Clinic
The Company's facility at The London Welbeck Hospital is designed to support a substantial volume of patient treatments, with built-in flexibility to scale operations further as demand grows. The facility will be able to provide leukapheresis procedures for 4 patients per day, and may also offer extended hours and weekend operations.
- Honeywell to Sell Productivity Solutions and Services Business to Brady Corporation
The $1.4 billion transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026 and is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. It accelerates Honeywell's portfolio simplification as it prepares for the planned spin-off of its Aerospace business, on track for Q3 2026.
- Skip Breakfast in Bed, Book the Table Instead: OpenTable Research Finds Moms Most Want a Reservation This Mother's Day
Moms and mom figures cite messiness as the #1 reason breakfast in bed is underwhelming, followed by the need to tidy up afterwards. To help families plan their Mother's Day celebrations, OpenTable released its annual Top 100 Brunch Restaurants list with restaurants suited for larger tables, kid-friendly meals, and everything in between.
- AbbVie Selects North Carolina for New $1.4 Billion Manufacturing Campus
The state-of-the-art campus will integrate advanced manufacturing and laboratory technologies with artificial intelligence (AI) to support the production of AbbVie's immunology, neuroscience and oncology medicines.
- Vrbo Announces 2026 Top Vacation Rentals of the Year
Now in its fifth year, the annual list recognizes properties that exemplify exceptional quality, reliability, and Vrbo's high standards for stays travelers can trust. This year's list includes a Montana ranch with a party barn and saloon, a geodesic dome for desert stargazing, a historic home once visited by George Washington, and a lakeside estate with its own nine–hole golf course.
- Lilly to acquire Kelonia Therapeutics to advance in vivo CAR-T cell therapies
Kelonia's lead program, KLN-1010, is a potentially first-in-class lentiviral in vivo CAR-T therapy currently in Phase 1 for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma with clinical data recently highlighted in the 2025 ASH Annual Meeting plenary session. The acquisition expands Lilly's genetic medicine capabilities with a novel in vivo gene delivery and integration technology that has potential for broad applicability.
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and The Jed Foundation Announce Intent to Merge as Equals; Becoming the Nation's Largest Nonprofit Organization Dedicated to Suicide Prevention Across the Lifespan
Together, the combined organization will achieve a coordinated national prevention strategy that spans youth through adulthood, encompassing the full range of prevention work, from strengthening connectedness and well-being to ensuring effective intervention and fostering healing after loss.
- Target Announces 2026 Bullseye Builds, Investing in Community Spaces with Volunteerism and Design
Target will complete 13 Bullseye Builds in 2026 in neighborhoods where the company operates, supported by a $1 million investment, hands-on volunteer efforts of Target team members and the partnership of nonprofits and community members to vitalize shared spaces based on needs identified by the communities themselves.
- Cognizant and OpenAI Partner to Reshape Enterprise Software Engineering with Codex
Through this partnership Cognizant and OpenAI aim to work together to bring AI-powered engineering, modernization and security compliance capabilities to clients across industries, with a focus on reducing complexity, accelerating delivery and building the governance rigor necessary for enterprise scale adoption.
- Burger King® Launches Out of This Galaxy Limited-Time Menu Inspired by the Highly-Anticipated Upcoming Movie - Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu
A new themed Whopper®, sides, shake and collectible cups land in restaurants nationwide starting May the Fourth. Kids can join the adventure, too. Beginning April 28, The Mandalorian and Grogu King Jr.® Meal arrives at participating restaurants nationwide.
- Blue Energy Raises $380M to Build World's First Project-Financeable Nuclear Plant
Blue Energy is developing prefabricated nuclear power plants designed to be compatible with leading reactor technologies and delivered on an accelerated timeline in as little as 48 months. "Blue Energy is developing a nuclear power product designed to scale at a time when the world needs it most," said Blue Energy CEO and Co-Founder Jake Jurewicz.
- Frontier Releases 2026 GoWild Summer Pass at Lowest Ever Introductory Price, Providing 5+ Months of Unlimited Flights for Just $199
Bobby Schroeter, Chief Commercial Officer, Frontier Airlines, said, "For just $199, consumers will unlock more than five months of flights that can take them to the beaches of Florida, the peaks of the Rocky Mountains, the nightlife of Vegas and so much more when they act fast and buy before the price goes up."
- Jersey Mike's Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and the completion of the SEC's review process.
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The Week's Trending Topics
- Earth Day: Brands across industries celebrated Earth Day with community cleanups, tree plantings, deals on green products and more. A few stories that stood out include NBA player Brandon Miller teaming up with Electrolux to teach students how food choices affect personal health and the planet, the launch of Beewise's corporate beekeeping program, and an Earth Day forum focused on the ethics and sustainability of fashion.
- Earnings: Earnings ramped up this week and several must-read financial reports crossed the wire, including the quarterly results for IBM, Keurig Dr Pepper, Honeywell, TI and Southwest Airlines.
Catch up on the latest trending topics.
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