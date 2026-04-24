15 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

Including the return of Endless Shrimp at Red Lobster, AbbVie's selection for its next manufacturing campus and Vrbo's top vacation rentals of the year.

Plus, a recap of popular earnings and Earth Day news from the week.

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Press Release Roundup, April 20-24, 2026.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire.

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The Week's Trending Topics

Earth Day: Brands across industries celebrated Earth Day with community cleanups, tree plantings, deals on green products and more. A few stories that stood out include NBA player Brandon Miller teaming up with Electrolux to teach students how food choices affect personal health and the planet, the launch of Beewise's corporate beekeeping program, and an Earth Day forum focused on the ethics and sustainability of fashion.

Brands across industries celebrated Earth Day with community cleanups, tree plantings, deals on green products and more. A few stories that stood out include NBA player Brandon Miller teaming up with Electrolux to teach students how food choices affect personal health and the planet, the launch of Beewise's corporate beekeeping program, and an Earth Day forum focused on the ethics and sustainability of fashion. Earnings: Earnings ramped up this week and several must-read financial reports crossed the wire, including the quarterly results for IBM, Keurig Dr Pepper, Honeywell, TI and Southwest Airlines.

Catch up on the latest trending topics.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

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