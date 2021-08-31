10 Ways to Build Resilience for September's Self-Improvement Month

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With September designated as "National Self-Improvement Month," bestselling author and global CEO offers 10 ways to build resilience.

Research shows more than 55 percent of employers see resilience as a key skill for workers today. Most successful people are those with the most resilience.

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest

"I define resilience as the ability to bend in the face of a challenge, to bounce back and to continue moving no matter what life throws at you," said Kevin Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), and a global advocate for resilience. "We have seen that a resilient team of employees is more motivated, can deal with change better and show more presenteeism rather than absenteeism."

In his first phase of resilience exercises, Guest shares six skills that focus on the individual.

"First, strengthen your relationship with yourself. Next, exercise because that reduces anxiety and stress. Third, think on all the adversity you've overcome since childhood. That reminds you that you are stronger than you think you are," said Guest, author of All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "Fourth, regularly give yourself mental breaks to recharge, such as watching a movie, reading or taking a nature walk. Fifth, take responsibility for the role you play in life and get comfortable admitting mistakes, which increases resilience because it shows we can make mistakes and successfully carry on.

"The sixth point is to take excellent care of yourself. We all need food, rest, love, exercise and fun. Including these in your week puts you in a better position to weather challenges."

Guest's final four recommendations build on practices with social aspects and living in the present.

"Seventh, socialize with resilient people because you'll learn patterns of resilience. Eighth, stay in contact with others and ninth, build your community of colleagues. When you do that, you build a life of activities and associates that is fulfilling," said Guest. "The tenth step is to direct your attention to the present moment and increase positive experiences by doing things you enjoy."

Throughout 2021, Guest is speaking to a growing social network about the value of cultivating resiliency in your everyday life as people grapple with the ongoing pandemic.

In his book, Guest speaks to equivalent qualities of star athletes, such as Michael Jordan and Michael Phelps.

"Even though Michael Jordan and Michael Phelps have innate talent, their achievements are a result of their unrelenting hard work and perseverance," he writes. "No matter the countless obstacles they faced, they were resilient in facing and overcoming them. We can apply that same pattern.

"Resilience allows us to build something stronger and long-lasting in the future. We are determined as teams, and we are resilient as individuals."

One hundred percent of Guest's book sales are directed to benefit the USANA Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides food and nutrition to help ensure impoverished children and families reach their fullest potential.

A sought-after international speaker, Guest shares more insight on harmony in his book, which is available on Amazon. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

