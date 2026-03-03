USANA athletes from eight national teams and 12 winter sports participated in the games

SALT LAKE CITY, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) congratulates the 190 USANA-sponsored athletes* who competed at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, earning a total of 28 medals across 12 winter sports while representing eight national teams from four countries.

US Ski & Snowboard led USANA-partnered organizations with 17 medals. USANA ambassador Alex Ferreira captured his first Olympic Gold medal in men's freeski halfpipe with a decisive final run.

190 USANA-Sponsored Athletes Earn a Record 28 Medals at 2026 Winter Olympic Games

USANA athletes competed across multiple disciplines, including bobsled, biathlon, ice hockey, speed skating, and snowboarding. Notable athletes included Kaysha Love (bobsled, USA), Deedra Irwin (biathlon, USA), Natalie Spooner (ice hockey, Canada), Lee Na-hyun (speed skating, South Korea), and Lee Sangho (snowboarding, South Korea).

In addition to individual athletes, USANA supported several national sporting organizations during the Games, including US Ski & Snowboard, US Speedskating, Biathlon Canada, Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton, USA Biathlon, USA Bobsled and Skeleton, USA Luge, and Nordiq Canada.

USANA's long-standing partnership with US Speedskating, which began in 1999, continued at the 2026 Winter Games. The team added five medals, including an Olympic record in the men's 1000m.

"Twenty-eight medals at the Winter Games is an incredible achievement," said Brent Neidig, USANA's chief commercial officer. "We had our most successful Winter Games ever and achieved a medal count greater than any country outside of the United Sates, Italy, and Norway. We are proud of the discipline and commitment these athletes demonstrate every day, and we are honored they trust USANA to support their training and recovery."

USANA's Salt Lake City manufacturing facility is certified under NSF/ANSI dietary supplement Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements and the NSF Certified for Sport® program, meeting rigorous standards required by elite athletes.

USANA congratulates all athletes, coaches, and support staff who contributed to these achievements.

