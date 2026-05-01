10 Years. 1 Million Meals. Twin Cities Community Rallies for Feed My Starving Children's Pack at the Park

Volunteer registration is now open for June 10 - 11 event at Target Field; the non-profit is calling on 3,000 community members to help achieve next milestone

MINNEAPOLIS, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) opened registration for the 10th year of Pack at the Park, a two-day volunteer-driven event at Target Field on June 10-11 with a bold goal: provide 1 million lifesaving meals for children facing hunger worldwide. For a decade, Twin Cities volunteers have turned the stadium into a meal-packing site that feeds children across the globe, and now it's the community's turn to do it again.

"For a child facing hunger, a single meal can change everything," said Barb Shimshock, Vice President of Development at Feed My Starving Children. "For 10 years, this community has shown up at Target Field and turned compassion into action with their own two hands. Now, we are asking 3,000 of our neighbors, coworkers and friends to do it again and help us reach a goal we can only achieve together."

For millions of children around the world, the next meal isn't guaranteed. This June, the Twin Cities community, known for showing up for their neighbors and ranked highest in volunteerism among the top 25 U.S. metro areas, has the chance to make a global impact starting in their own backyard.

Reaching that goal depends on one thing: people showing up.

With thousands of volunteer spots to fill, FMSC is calling on families, coworkers, neighbors and friends to step in and be part of this milestone moment rooted in generosity and action.

"For a child facing hunger, a single meal can change everything," said Barb Shimshock, Vice President of Development at Feed My Starving Children. "For 10 years, this community has shown up at Target Field and turned compassion into action with their own two hands. Now, we are asking 3,000 of our neighbors, coworkers and friends to do it again and help us reach a goal we can only achieve together."

Over the past decade, Pack at the Park has become one of FMSC's largest packing events, with more than 6.3 million meals packed by local volunteers. This year, the event will transform a section of the baseball stadium into a high-energy, purpose-driven space where thousands will work side-by-side at long packing tables, helping feed children in some of the world's most vulnerable communities.

MannaPack® meals, developed by FMSC nutrition experts, reach children facing extreme hunger in areas around the world including Sudan, Haiti and the Middle East. Each meal delivers essential nutrients, fuels growth, and opens the door to education and stability.

What fills the stadium for two days will not be a game, but a shared purpose with thousands coming together to help change lives.

Volunteers of all ages (5 and up) and abilities are invited to participate in the hands-on experience, packing meals in a collaborative environment that makes the impact immediate and visible. Whether attending individually or as part of a group, every volunteer plays a role in helping reach the 1 million meal goal.

Pack at the Park builds on the momentum of FMSC's recent milestone of 5 billion meals shipped globally, made possible by generous communities like the Twin Cities. Minnesota ranks second in the nation in generosity, and that spirit shows up year after year in events like this one.

"This is neighbors helping neighbors on a global scale," Shimshock added. "One shift, one table, one volunteer at a time – that is how this community helps change lives."

To sign up, bring a group or donate toward the 1 million meal goal, visit fmsc.org/packatthepark.

Photos Courtesy of Feed My Starving Children HERE

FEED MY STARVING CHILDREN

Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) believes hope starts with food. As a Christian nonprofit, FMSC is dedicated to seeing every child whole in body and spirit. FMSC meals are packed primarily by volunteers, then sent to a network of partner organizations that stay with communities for the long haul, empowering them to move from relief to development. FMSC MarketPlaceTM supports local artisans, paying a fair wage for handcrafted goods and using the retail profits to fund more meals for kids around the world. Since our founding in 1987, FMSC has shipped meals to more than 100 countries. Learn more at fmsc.org

SOURCE Feed My Starving Children