Feed My Starving Children Celebrates 5 Billion Meals Shipped

Christian nonprofit milestone made possible by hand-packed meals and global partnerships

MINNEAPOLIS, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global hunger continues to rise in many parts of the world, Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) has reached a major humanitarian milestone: 5 billion meals shipped to children in need across 112 countries. MannaPack® meals are made possible by volunteers in communities across the United States and delivered through a trusted network of local partners serving some of the world's most vulnerable populations.

Feed My Starving Children has now shipped 5 billion meals around the world. In this short video, CEO J.J. Slag and VP of International Programs Junior Obrand join global partners to celebrate what God has done through donors and volunteers. Together, we're feeding God's kids and we're just getting started. Speed Speed A child in the Philippines holds a bag of MannaPack® Rice from Feed My Starving Children. This is what 5 billion meals looks like: real food reaching kids, made possible by donors and volunteers. Volunteers pack MannaPack® meals at a Feed My Starving Children MobilePack™ event. Thousands of events like this have helped FMSC reach the milestone of 5 billion meals shipped to children around the world.

The milestone represents a food supply large enough to feed nearly 14 million children a daily meal for a full year. Powered by the collective action of volunteers, churches, donors and partners who believe hope begins with reliable access to food, leaders at the Christian nonprofit say the moment is both a celebration of impact and a reminder that the need continues to grow.

"Five billion meals represent 5 billion moments of hope," said J.J. Slag, CEO of Feed My Starving Children. "Every meal is packed because someone chose to show up. This milestone belongs to the volunteers who give their time, the staff past and present, the donors who give sacrificially, and the partners who deliver meals with care and dignity. Together, we are not simply feeding kids; we are reminding them that they matter and are not forgotten."

Since 1987, FMSC has worked toward a vision of seeing every child whole in body and spirit. Food science and nutrition professionals develop the MannaPack® meals to supplement nutritional needs and reduce malnutrition-related health issues. FMSC ships each meal to a trusted network of food distribution partners serving communities in over 100 countries. In the last fiscal year alone, 1.2 million volunteers packed more than 382 million meals.

At just 29 cents per meal, FMSC provides a highly efficient way for supporters to help address global hunger, with more than 99% of packed meals safely reaching their intended destination. The organization has also earned 20 consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator, placing it among the top 1% of rated charities.

Volunteering is the primary entry point into the organization, with 74% of supporters first engaging through a packing experience. For FMSC leaders, the 5 billion meals shipped milestone is a celebration of past impact, and an invitation to accelerate the work ahead.

"We know hunger is rising in many of the communities our partners serve," Slag said. "Five billion meals is a milestone, not the finish line. We will keep going as long as children are waiting for food — packing and shipping as many meals as volunteers and donors make possible."

FMSC operates permanent packing locations in Illinois, Minnesota, Arizona and Texas, and hosts FMSC MobilePack™ events nationwide. The organization welcomes volunteers of all backgrounds and faith traditions.

To volunteer or learn more, visit fmsc.org/volunteer26. To donate, visit fmsc.org/give26.

Photos Courtesy of Feed My Starving Children HERE

FEED MY STARVING CHILDREN

Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) believes hope starts with food. As a Christian nonprofit, FMSC is dedicated to seeing every child whole in body and spirit. FMSC meals are packed primarily by volunteers, then sent to a network of partner organizations that stay with communities for the long haul, empowering them to move from relief to development. FMSC MarketPlace™ supports local artisans, paying a fair wage for handcrafted goods and using the retail profits to fund more meals for kids around the world. Since our founding in 1987, FMSC has shipped meals to more than 100 countries. Learn more at fmsc.org.

Media Contact:

Katie Rohling

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SOURCE Feed My Starving Children