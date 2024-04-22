10 Years and $7 Million Invested in Coastal and Inland Habitats

CITGO honors Caring For Our Coast anniversary with an additional $1 million in grants and commemorative volunteer events this year

HOUSTON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 200,000 hours of volunteer time; nearly 1 million trees and grasses planted; more than 520,000 pounds of trash collected; 12,000 acres restored: that's the collective impact of the CITGO Caring For Our Coast program, which began in 2014 as a coastal conservation and restoration program in honor of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Ten years and $7 million later, the program has evolved into the Company's banner corporate citizenship program to protect vulnerable habitats through restoration, educational and volunteer efforts.

"While we are recognizing a significant milestone, we never lose sight of why we remain committed to Caring For Our Coast," said Kresha Sivinski, CITGO Vice President Human Resources and Support Services. "The work we do today is so important for future generations; that's why we're funding an additional $1 million in grants and providing even more volunteer opportunities throughout the year to help protect vulnerable coastal and inland habitats."

CITGO works with community leaders, elected officials and nonprofit organizations to address shared challenges and improve habitats through grants and volunteer efforts. To honor Caring For Our Coast's anniversary this year, CITGO is hosting several volunteer events near the company's locations in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas; and at its headquarters located in Houston. In addition to volunteer work and commemoration events, CITGO will award $1 million in grants in 2024 to longtime and new partners working in restoration.

About CITGO

