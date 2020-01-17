10 Years of Clearing the Way for Military Families: Project EverGreen's SnowCare for Troops Celebrates A Decade of Service

January 19-25, 2020 is National SnowCare for Troops Awareness Week and will shine a spotlight on the program's dedicated volunteers, the families they bring relief to and the need for more volunteers to join the cause.

The SnowCare for Troops program, which is supported by BOSS Snowplow, is more than clearing driveways and sidewalks of snow and ice. It's a means to help military families maintain their independence and go about their daily routines taking care of family, work, school and more.

Celebrating its 10th year, the need for SnowCare for Troops volunteers is still tremendous. With military deployments occurring regularly across the U.S., new volunteers are needed to provide snow removal service to the families of deployed military personnel. Volunteers are matched with families within their service area.

"SnowCare for Troops provides military families in need with peace of mind and lifts a significant burden from their plates," says Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. "We're very grateful for the commitment of our dedicated volunteers and the continued support from BOSS Snowplow. The leadership they have demonstrated in support of military families goes above and beyond the call of duty."

"BOSS Snowplow continues its support of the SnowCare for Troops program because we have seen firsthand the impact it has on military families," said Mark Klossner, director of marketing, BOSS Snowplow. "We are grateful for our armed forces and the freedom we have because of their sacrifice. This is one way we can show our support and appreciation."

Project EverGreen also sponsors the GreenCare for Troops program that offers complimentary lawn care and basic landscape services for families of deployed military personnel.

Registering for the program is easy and rewarding. Visit the Project EverGreen website today for more information or to become a volunteer.

About Project EverGreen

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Project EverGreen is a national non-profit committed to bringing people together through its GreenCare for Communities initiatives to make a difference in how yards, parks and communities create a greener, healthier, cooler Earth. Project EverGreen also supports military families through the GreenCare and SnowCare for Troops™ initiatives.

About BOSS Snowplow

BOSS Snowplow is a leader in the snow and ice management business with a growing line of plows for trucks, UTVs, and ATVs, salt and sand spreaders and box plows built for the snow and ice management professional, as well as the homeowner. All products are designed for ease of use, quality and durability. With a market competitive warranty, uncompromising quality and high level of craftsmanship, BOSS has grown to be a leader in the sales of truck mount plows. BOSS products are designed and manufactured in Iron Mountain, Michigan in an approved ISO 9001:2008 registered facility. BOSS maintains a network of nearly 800 dealers worldwide. For more information visit BOSS Snowplow or call 800-286-4155.

