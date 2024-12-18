10 Years of Recognition: Hozpitality Group's Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2024 Celebrate Industry Leaders

Organized by Hozpitality.com and powered by Danube Properties and US Beef, this milestone event honored the industry's best through a voting process with over 151,000 votes. Leaders, rising stars, and sponsors came together to inspire and elevate industry standards, including the recognition of Hozpitality's Best 30 General Managers of the Year.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arabian Ranches Golf Club and Spa in Dubai witnessed the grand celebration of the 10th Annual Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards, organized by Hozpitality Group. This milestone event brought together industry leaders, rising stars, and key stakeholders to honor the exceptional contributions and achievements of hospitality professionals and organizations.

Presented by Danube Properties and powered by US Beef, the awards reflected the relentless pursuit of excellence in the hospitality sector. Winners were determined through a transparent voting process, which saw an overwhelming 151,000 votes from the community. This inclusive approach ensured that winners represented genuine recognition from their peers and supporters, highlighting their impact and achievements.

The awards ceremony was further elevated by the unwavering support of sponsors and partners who are passionate about fostering the industry's growth. The event's grandeur was enhanced by contributions from category sponsors such as Welbilt, Scent Circle, La Laundry, Generaltec, Master Baker, Zarya Wellness, and HITEK. African Eastern, the beverage partner, kept spirits high throughout the evening. Support from Fushia Events, Absolute Frame, RestofairRAK, and RAK Porcelain ensured every aspect of the celebration was meticulously planned.

A Decade of Excellence and Recognition

This year's awards highlighted the heart of the industry—dedicated individuals and innovative organizations. Winners from categories such as Hospitality Leader of the Year, Young Chef of the Year, and Hotel of the Year showcased the depth of talent and passion driving the Middle East's hospitality sector forward.

Raj Bhatt, Founder, and CEO of Hozpitality Group, remarked on the significance of the awards:

"This event is a celebration of people—the ones who work tirelessly to create memorable guest experiences and keep the industry moving forward. The overwhelming response from the community showcases the strength and passion of the hospitality family in the Middle East."

The evening also spotlighted Hozpitality's Best 30 General Managers of the Year, recognizing their dedication to operational excellence, innovation, and guest satisfaction. Their leadership serves as a cornerstone of the industry, shaping its future and setting benchmarks for success.

Notable Winners

The ceremony honored individuals and organizations across personal and corporate categories. Below is a glimpse of this year's prestigious winners:

Personal Categories:

Hospitality Leader of the Year : Gold - Cenk Ünverdi, Managing Director, Rixos Hotels GCC

: Gold - Cenk Ünverdi, Managing Director, Rixos Hotels GCC General Manager of the Year : Gold - Mohammed Kaddoura , Cluster GM, Address Beach Resort Fujairah & Palace Beach Resort Fujairah

: Gold - , Cluster GM, Address Beach Resort Fujairah & Palace Beach Resort Fujairah Culinary Champion of the Year : Gold - Celia Stoecklin , Head Chef, Fi'lia Dubai , SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences

: Gold - , Head Chef, Fi'lia , SLS Hotel & Residences Young Chef of the Year : Gold - Minakshi Chand , Pastry Chef, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites

: Gold - , Pastry Chef, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites Sustainability Champion of the Year: Gold - Muhammad Zaman , Cluster EHS Manager, Millennium Downtown Abu Dhabi

Corporate Categories:

Hotel of the Year (5 Stars) : Gold - Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Dubai

: Gold - Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Hotel of the Year (Sustainable Initiatives) : Gold - Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

: Gold - Coral Beach Resort Sharjah Restaurant of the Year (Fine Dining) : Gold - Little Miss India

: Gold - Little Miss India Best Hospitality Brand of the Year: Gold - Rixos Hotels

Judges Choice Awards:

Special recognitions included:

Culinary Champion of the Year : Thirumalai Murugan , Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers

: , Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers Dynamic Hotelier of the Year : Sandeep Walia , COO - Middle East , Marriott International

: , COO - , Marriott International Celebrity Chef of the Year: Chef Ranveer Brar

The event also celebrated rising stars and unsung heroes, with awards for categories like Hidden Gem of the Year, Guest Services Champion, and Housekeeping Champion.

A Shared Vision for the FutureThe Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards continue to inspire and elevate industry standards. By engaging the community, celebrating achievements, and fostering innovation, the awards provide a platform for collaboration and recognition.

As the curtains closed on the 10th edition of the awards, the industry left with a renewed sense of purpose and optimism. The event reaffirmed the collective dedication of the hospitality community to excellence and innovation.

For a full list of winners and more details about the event, visit https://www.hozpitality.com/awards

About Hozpitality Group: Hozpitality Group is a leading name in the global hospitality industry, providing a platform for professionals to connect, share, and celebrate excellence in hospitality. With a strong presence in Dubai and India, Hozpitality Group hosts prestigious events, including the Middle East Chef Excellence Awards, to recognize and honor outstanding achievements in the industry.

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

SOURCE Hozpitality Group