100% awesome. Alaska Airlines marks milestone in Seattle with new nonstop to Miami

"We've landed on a perfect location for our 100 th nonstop from our home airport in Seattle. Miami is a cultural hub for travelers around the world with its incredible nightlife, art, music, architecture and food," said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "With our new daily nonstop launching in June, we'll be connecting two cruise capitals just in time for summer while teeing up easy fall getaways to South Florida, the Caribbean and beyond."

For our West Coast guests, Miami International Airport opens a new frontier. The airport is a large hub, including for several of our fellow oneworld alliance members, providing easy and convenient connectivity to flights across the Caribbean and Latin America. Think Seattle to Miami then onward to locations such as Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires or the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets for our new service connecting Seattle and Miami are available for purchase now on alaskaair.com . See the 100 wide-ranging places we can take you to from Seattle on our Blog.

Starts City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft June 16 Seattle – Miami 7:15 a.m. 4:15 p.m. Daily 737-900 June 16 Miami – Seattle 5:40 p.m. 9:10 p.m. Daily 737-900

All times are local times

"Congratulations to Alaska Airlines and their team for reaching this century milestone for nonstops out of SEA," said Lance Lyttle, Managing Director of SEA Airport. "This is a great example of how SEA continues to serve the traveling public as one of the best connected airports in the country, both domestically and internationally. Alaska has been a major partner in that vision."

"We greatly look forward to welcoming Alaska Airlines back to Miami-Dade County for the first time in 10 years," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Their daily flights will give our residents another attractive travel option to Seattle, the Pacific Northwest and connections to the beautiful state of Alaska."

"It will be an honor to once again have America's fifth-busiest airline providing Seattle service at MIA," said Ralph Cutié, MIA Director and CEO. "We appreciate Alaska Airlines' decision to add Miami to its Florida network and make us their 100th nonstop destination from Seattle."

This summer, Alaska will serve the two major airports in South Florida with the addition of Miami. Since 2012, we've provided nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Seattle, and next summer we'll offer twice daily nonstops. We also provide wintertime seasonal service from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; San Diego; and San Francisco.

Our guests flying from South Florida can continue their travel to other West Coast cities, Hawaii and Mexico from our main hub at SEA Airport. With our highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program, they can earn and redeem miles to fly on more than 20 oneworld member airlines and additional airline partners to more than 1,000 destinations around the world.

Alaska remains committed to Next-Level Care for our guests and employees by implementing more than 100 ways to maintain the highest standard of safety – from clean planes to clean air in the cabin with hospital-grade air filtration systems. For everyone's safety on board, Alaska continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com . Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

