Alaska Airlines bolsters service from Anchorage and Portland with seven new routes, including nonstop flights to Boston, Jackson Hole and four Washington state cities

We'll fly from Anchorage to 17 nonstop destinations in the Lower 48 and Hawai'i next summer – the most we've ever offered during that peak travel season to Alaska

We keep growing in the Rose City: New flights offer convenient connections at PDX for journeys that continue across our network

New flights begin as early as this March, with most beginning in mid-June

SEATTLE, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines continues to strengthen our network with new nonstop routes from our key hubs in Anchorage and Portland to destinations across the country – offering our guests convenient travel options and improved connectivity.

Beginning in spring next year, we'll fly three additional routes from Anchorage to Boise, Boston and Spokane, and four additional routes from Portland to Bellingham, Everett/Paine Field and Pasco in Washington state, and Jackson Hole in Wyoming. Tickets for the newly added routes are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com.

New Anchorage Routes

Flights between Anchorage and Boise, Boston and Spokane begin in mid-June for service through mid-August – just in time for summertime adventures in the Land of the Midnight Sun, when the days are long and the air is warm. Those new flights add up to 17 nonstop destinations to the Lower 48 and Hawai'i, the most we've ever served in the summer.

The twice-weekly service connecting Anchorage to Boise is an all-new route for us, with roundtrips offered on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Our weekly flight between Anchorage and Boston will welcome guests from New England heading west to Alaska's largest city for exploration, culture, food and maybe even a cruise.

We'll also serve Anchorage-Spokane twice a week. It has been 10 years since we last flew this route, so we're excited to reconnect Eastern Washington to Alaska with a nonstop flight, along with convenient flight times.

Due to strong demand, we've added a second weekly nonstop between Anchorage and both Sacramento and San Diego for the summer season.

New Portland Routes

With four new routes next spring and summer, we'll offer our guests convenient connections at PDX to more than 65 nonstop destinations, including Hawai'i and Mexico.

New flights begin as early as mid-March with all-new daily, year-round service between Portland and Bellingham, Washington.

In mid-June, we'll start flying twice daily between Portland and Pasco, Washington. The flights will be offered year-round.

We'll resume daily, year-round flights on June 10 between Portland and Everett, Washington, home of Paine Field Airport – the Seattle region's second airport.

For a long summer stretch, we'll fly nonstop between Portland and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, twice a week starting June 10.

Also of note: As we resume our daily Portland-Fairbanks service in the summer, it'll be served by a larger 737 aircraft.

"Anchorage and Portland are essential airports to our guests and us in our growing global network," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning at Alaska Airlines. "The state of Alaska remains high on the wish list of travelers, especially in the summer months, and we're excited to add new nonstops to get them there. Portland is not only a great city to visit, but we also offer convenient nonstop connections for those continuing their travel across our wide network."

City Pair Start Date End Date Frequency Aircraft Anchorage – Boise, ID June 10, 2026 Aug. 15, 2026 Wed/Sat 737 Anchorage – Boston, MA June 13, 2026 Aug. 15, 2026 Saturday 737 Anchorage – Spokane, WA June 10, 2026 Aug. 15, 2026 Wed/Sat E175 Portland – Bellingham, WA March 18, 2026 Year-round Daily E175 Portland – Everett, WA June 10, 2026 Year-round Daily E175 Portland – Jackson Hole, WY June 10, 2026 Sept. 30, 2026 Wed/Sat E175 Portland – Pasco, WA June 10, 2026 Year-round 2x Daily E175

Guests across our expanding network can enjoy a premium travel experience and award-winning service on their next Alaska flight. We are the West Coast's premier airline, offering our flyers generous legroom in First Class and Premium Class, no change fees, a variety of fare options and West Coast-inspired fresh meals that can be pre-ordered before flights. We offer the most fresh food options of any U.S. airline including on flights as short as 670 miles.

Atmos Rewards is our newly evolved loyalty program – ranked the #1 airline loyalty program by U.S. News and World Report for 2025-26. It's designed to deliver more choice, more rewards, and more global access than ever before to our members, who earn 1 point and 1 status point for every mile flown (excluding Saver fares). Points can be redeemed for flights, hotels and more, and status points track progress toward status levels and milestones. Later in 2026, members can choose how they earn based on the distance they travel, the amount they spend or the frequency of their flights.

