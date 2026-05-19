100 Black Men of Triangle East to Host 2026 Dayla Fundraiser Supporting Youth Mentoring, Education, Health, and Economic Empowerment

RALEIGH, N.C., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 100 Black Men of Triangle East will host its 2026 Dayla on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at Hibiscus Event Venue in Raleigh, North Carolina, bringing together community leaders, partners, supporters, parents, alumni, and friends for an afternoon celebration with a purpose.

The Dayla is more than a social event. It is a signature fundraising experience designed to support the chapter's mission of uplifting youth, strengthening families, and building stronger communities across Wake and Durham counties. Proceeds from the event will help fund the chapter's year-round mentoring and youth development programs, including Saturday Academy, Parent Academy, Collegiate 100, scholarships, and programming across the organization's Four For The Future pillars: Mentoring, Education, Health & Wellness, and Economic Empowerment.

"Our Dayla is more than a celebration," said representatives of the 100 Black Men of Triangle East. "It is an opportunity for the community to come together in support of the young people and families we serve. Fundraising events like this allow us to continue offering impactful programming free of charge to mentees while expanding our reach and deepening our impact."

Guests can expect an elevated afternoon event featuring music, food, fellowship, networking, and opportunities to support the chapter's mission. The event will also include a virtual silent auction, launching May 27, 2026, featuring prizes such as a photography experience with world-renowned Bradford in New York or Miami, a one-night stay at The Carolina Inn, a private wine class at Total Wine, and more. Supporters who are unable to attend the Dayla will still have the opportunity to participate in the auction or make a donation.

The 100 Black Men of Triangle East has continued to grow its impact through consistent mentoring, community partnerships, and youth-centered programming. Recent chapter highlights include receiving a $15,000 Women Who Give a Hoot community grant, being featured by ABC11 for its Annual Cooking Competition, and continuing to provide hands-on learning experiences that expose young people to leadership, financial literacy, wellness, entrepreneurship, college readiness, and career development.

Tickets and additional event information are available at:

100bmte.org/2026dayla or 100bmte2026dayla.eventbrite.com.

About 100 Black Men of Triangle East

The 100 Black Men of Triangle East is a chapter of 100 Black Men of America, serving Wake and Durham counties through mentoring, education, health and wellness, and economic empowerment programming. The chapter is committed to improving the quality of life for youth and families by providing mentorship, leadership development, educational enrichment, community engagement, and access to positive role models.

SOURCE 100 Black Men of Triangle East