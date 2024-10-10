100% Chiropractic Makes Impressive Debut on Franchise Times Top 400 List

Rapid Growth Lands Leading Chiropractic Franchise at No. 372 on Prestigious Industry Ranking

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 100% Chiropractic, a leading provider of chiropractic care, is proud to announce its debut on the Franchise Times Top 400 list, the most comprehensive ranking of the largest franchise systems in the United States. The brand ranked No. 372 in 2024, marking a significant achievement as its first appearance on the prestigious list.

The Franchise Times Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available.

"We are incredibly proud to debut on the Franchise Times Top 400 list this year," said Dr. Jason Helfrich, Co-founder and CEO of 100% Chiropractic. "This recognition highlights the hard work of our amazing franchisees, team members, and the communities we serve. Our growth is driven by a shared passion for providing top-notch chiropractic care, and hitting this milestone strengthens our motivation to continue expanding and bringing wellness to more people across the country."

This year, 100% Chiropractic has grown to 125 locations nationwide, with 12 new locations opened in the first half of 2024 alone. The brand's rapid expansion dovetails with its commitment to provide exceptional chiropractic services and improve overall health and wellness in the communities it serves. Newly opened locations include Chula Vista, Costa Mesa, and La Jolla, California; Lake Mary and Port Orange, Florida; and Austin/Rosedale, Texas, among others, further reinforce 100% Chiropractic's national presence.

Notably, 100% Chiropractic has partnered with Morrow Hill, a mapping software company, to enhance its expansion strategy. This partnership will optimize the placement of future locations, with over 400 potential sites identified using innovative mapping technology. Looking ahead, the brand is targeting significant growth in key regions such as the Southwest, South, and Southeast, where the demand for quality chiropractic care continues to rise.

For more information about 100% Chiropractic's services and locations, visit www.100percentchiropractic.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with 100% Chiropractic, visit https://100percentfranchise.com/.

About 100% Chiropractic:

100% Chiropractic was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, AZ. The family of full-service wellness clinics is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of patients through cutting edge, personalized chiropractic care, massage therapy, and a full line of supreme quality nutritional supplements. With more than 125 locations across the United States, 100% Chiropractic's skilled doctors, assistants, and therapists are committed to providing exceptional service and achieving optimal results for each patient. With a focus on family care, prenatal and pediatric care, sports injuries, and overall wellness, 100% Chiropractic is your partner in health. 100% Chiropractic was recognized in Entrepreneur's 45th annual Franchise 500® ranking and was included in Inc. 5000's 2023 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. For more information, visit www.100percentchiropractic.com.

