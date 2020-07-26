100 Days from Election Day, Michelle Obama Calls on Americans to Get Registered and Ready to Vote

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 100 days from the General Election, When We All Vote released a video message from Michelle Obama calling on all eligible voters to get registered, organized and take action with When We All Vote. In the video message, Mrs. Obama announced that When We All Vote is launching a Week of Action from September 20th to 27th to mobilize a national network of volunteers around voter registration and turnout. When We All Vote has registered more than 100,000 people to vote, and set a goal to register over 100,000 more in the lead up to the General Election.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, nationwide there has been a dip in voter registration and When We All Vote is working diligently to help fill the gap as a digitally focused organization. When We All Vote is meeting eligible voters where they are through virtual events, digital grassroots organizing and strong community and corporate partnerships. The results of this work include:

More than 100,000 people registered to vote;

Over one million eligible voters reached through successful digital events, including the #CouchParty with DJ D-Nice, virtual prom with MTV to celebrate the Class of 2020 and the virtual Roots Picnic ;

Everyone can register to vote, and everyone can sign up to help get their community registered now and during the Week of Action in September today at weall.vote/100days . Watch Mrs. Obama's full video message here . A full transcript of her remarks is included below.

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Hey everybody!

It's official — we are just 100 days out from the 2020 election!

And with everything that's been going on this year, this election could not be more important for the future of our country.

So all that good work you've been doing—all the outreach... the voter registration parties... the efforts to make sure no American has to choose between their health or their vote on Election Day—that work is more important than ever before.

Because every American deserves to have their voice heard at the ballot box... every American deserves to have a say in the future of this country we all love.

So keep that foot on the gas!

First, let's make sure everyone we know is registered and ready to vote come November.

Then, take it a step further by signing up at WhenWeAllVote.org to participate in our Week of Action this September.

That's when we'll be activating our nationwide network of volunteers to get engaged and get more people registered to vote than ever before.

I hope you'll join us. We've only got 100 days left… and we've got to direct every ounce of energy we have into making sure everyone we know understands the importance of their voice and their vote.

I know that you all understand that… let's make sure that everyone in our communities does, too.

Thanks again everybody—now let's get this done.

ABOUT When We All Vote:

When We All Vote is a national, nonpartisan nonprofit that brings together citizens, institutions, brands, and organizations to increase participation in every election. Launched by Michelle Obama, the organization is committed to closing the race and age voting gap and empowering all eligible voters to cast their ballot by harnessing grassroots energy, establishing strategic partnerships, and implementing digital organizing strategies, with the ultimate goal of changing the culture around voting.

Michelle Obama is joined in this effort by fellow Co-Chairs Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson.

In the leadup to the 2018 Midterm Elections, When We All Vote organized over 2,500 local voter registration events across the country, engaged 200 million Americans online about the significance of voting, and texted nearly four million voters the resources to register and get out to vote.

In 2020, When We All Vote is helping to lead in voter education, registration and volunteer engagement. In response to COVID-19, When We All Vote is leading the fight for fair and safe elections by supporting the expansion of access to vote-by-mail, early in-person voting and online voter registration so every American can make their voices heard on Election Day.

