100 Days to Halloween: At Home Unveils 1,000+ Décor Finds Across Five Spooktacular Collections

From Gothic Glamour to Western Haunts, At Home Debuts the Largest Selection of Halloween Décor Under One Roof with Fright Vibes for Every Style

DALLAS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 100-day countdown to Halloween starts now and At Home is kicking off spooky season in a big way. The trusted destination for stylish, approachable design is unveiling its largest Halloween assortment yet, featuring more than 1,000 items – more Halloween décor under one roof than any other brick-and-mortar retailer – across five distinct collections. From dramatic gothic elegance and playful classics to western-inspired haunts, ghastly garden vibes and mystical enchantments, the new At Home is giving shoppers more ways than ever to transform every room and every doorstep into a personalized haunted haven.

From beautiful interiors to show-stopping curb appeal, At Home's Halloween assortment has everything needed to conjure a frightfully stylish home at incredible value. Shoppers can discover eerie tabletop décor, spellbinding serveware, whimsical florals, cozy throws, candles and more, then bring the spectacle outdoors with larger-than-life inflatables, lifelike animatronics and statement-making outdoor décor designed to delight trick-or-treaters and make every haunted welcome unforgettable.

"The 100-day countdown to Halloween has become a milestone that signals the start of the season for so many shoppers, and thanks to cultural moments like Summerween, Halloween excitement begins even earlier," said Louie Higaki, Vice President of Merchandising at At Home. "We see our customers eager for Halloween as early as April, and they're looking for more than decorations – they want products that reflect their personal style at fabulous value. That's why we've curated our largest Halloween assortment ever, with more than 1,000 items and the largest selection of Halloween décor under one roof, making it easy for everyone to find their fright vibe and celebrate the season their way."

2026 Halloween Collections

Whether it's a love of classic pumpkins and friendly ghosts or gothic glamour and mystical magic, this season's collections offer spooky style inspiration for every aesthetic:

Western Hollow: Western Hollow rides into town and spurs up fun for every room. Channel the spirit of the Old West with statement-worthy haunted houses – like this Black LED Halloween House, pay homage to the undead with stylishly spooky wall art and prints, or bring the bite with our creepy collection of Gold Snake Decor. Western Hollow makes it easy to add a little ghost-town garishness to your space.

Gothic Graveyard: A haunting story of elegance gone ghostly, Gothic Graveyard drapes every space in a sinister kind of beauty, showcasing rich, textured and easily layerable darkness. Florals, wicker, and natural materials exude deep black decadence with a touch of ruby red – like this Red Glass Pumpkin – conveying a strangely romantic kind of doom. Gothic gargoyles, crows, dragons, and reapers create a moody aesthetic inspired by the underworld. The afterlife eeriness comes alive in this Black Halloween Print Wall Art.

Grim Gardens: This Halloween, the real terror lies underfoot. Lush, gnarled, and seething Grim Gardens showcases deep natural hues and uniquely crafted textures. Build a ghastly garden with mossy, overgrown details that up the Halloween creep factor – like this Grim Gardens Skull covered in bugs and the Midnight Shadows Haunted Female Bust. Flora blends with fauna to create an untamed, enchanting aesthetic steeped in organic dominance, rife with deep, muted earthtones for an effortlessly spooky layer in any room.

Spellbound: Bold, fresh, and versatile, Spellbound strikes a perfect balance of mystery and enchantment, showcasing iridescent finishes and plush velvet textures for a cozy-coven look and feel. Tarot-inspired aesthetics layer effortlessly atop gemstone embellishments and celestial imagery, infusing every space with whimsy, fantasy, and practical magic. Serve up Spellbound with the Black Witches Hat Chip & Dip Platter and the More Boos Please Black Cauldron.

Happy Haunting: Halloween's jovial spirit runs deep within the spooky stylings of Happy Haunting, a collection devoted to the season's most iconic colors, styles and characters – like the White Woven Seagrass Ghost. Classic oranges and blacks layer with ease over wavy textile silhouettes and popular seasonal messaging, conveying a fresh motif founded in our fondest memories of Halloweens past.

By The Numbers

1,000+ Halloween décor items under one roof

Five distinct Halloween collections

Available at 228 stores across 39 states and online

Where to Shop & Follow

All five Halloween collections are available on AtHome.com and at your local At Home store. For more Halloween inspiration, seasonal decorating tips and home decor ideas, follow @AtHomeStores on Instagram and TikTok. To find an At Home store near you, visit athome.com/store-find.

Frequently Asked Questions?

Q: Are all five Halloween collections available at both AtHome.com and in-store?

A: Yes, all five collections are available online at AtHome.com and at all 228 At Home locations across 39 states. Online orders can be shipped, delivered same-day or picked up in-store.

Q: What are the biggest Halloween decorating trends in 2026?

A: This year's Halloween trends are all about expressing your personal style and embracing seasonal décor throughout the home. Popular aesthetics include gothic elegance, mystical and celestial themes, Western-inspired décor, and garden-inspired hauntings, with shoppers confidently mixing multiple styles to create a unique look.

Q: What is the price range for At Home's 2026 Halloween collections?

A: At Home offers over 1,000 Halloween items at various price points, from affordable décor to spruce up your living spaces to premium animatronics and large inflatables for outside, ensuring options for every budget.

Q: Can I mix the At Home Halloween collections in my home?

A: Absolutely. Happy Haunting's timeless palette pairs effortlessly with every collection, while Western Hollow and Grim Gardens naturally complement each other with earthy hues and organic elements. Whether you blend styles within a room or create a distinct vibe in different spaces, At Home's collections are designed to be mixed and matched.

About At Home

At Home is the trusted destination for stylish, approachable design. With new and improved products and a reimagined shopping experience, At Home makes it easier than ever to discover trend-forward furniture, décor and art, rugs, textiles, outdoor, seasonal collections and more. With thousands of items for every style, space and budget under one roof, At Home is a one-stop destination for creating personalized spaces that reflect how people live, celebrate and make memories. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, At Home operates 228 stores across 39 states. For more information, visit www.athome.com.

CONTACT:

Kayle Gomez-Fermin

HUNTER PR

[email protected]

SOURCE At Home