100 Full Sail University Graduates Credited on 75th Primetime Emmy-Winning Projects

WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University is excited to announce that 100 Full Sail graduates have been credited on 52 winning projects across 81 categories at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place last night, January 15. Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the awards show broadcast live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

"Our graduates continue to make an impact on the world of entertainment media and emerging technologies," said Jay Noble, Vice President of Alumni at Full Sail University. "The work recognized at the Primetime Emmy's is an outward representation of their inward knowledge, passion and persistence to follow their career dreams and aspirations."

Two Full Sail graduates won Emmys of their own. 1990 Recording Arts graduate and Full Sail Hall of Fame inductee, Marc Fishman, won a Creative Arts Emmy for his work on "The Last of Us" and James Miller, 2012 Recording Arts graduate won for his work on "Prey."

Additionally, Full Sail alumni contributed to television shows and winning projects including White Lotus, BEEF, The Bear, and more across winning categories such as Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour), and Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes to name a few. Full Sail University graduates served in roles ranging from Environment Artist and Visual Effect Art Director to ADR Mixer and more.

This year, over 275+ Full Sail alumni were credited on 199 nominated projects across 109 categories at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

To learn more about Full Sail's contributions to winning and nominated projects, please visit the story highlighting the graduate successes, and to learn more about Full Sail, please visit fullsail.edu.

