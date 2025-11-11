In celebration of one of college football's greatest rivalries, this live championship esports tournament will emanate from the Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress on December 9

WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Full Sail University is proud to announce it will host the EA SPORTS™ College Football 26 Live Championship Broadcast of the Army-Navy Game Tournament presented by USAA on December 9, 2025. Following a series of qualifier rounds, the top four finalists will advance to the live, in-person championship broadcast as the Army Black Knights take on the Navy Midshipmen virtually from Full Sail University's Winter Park, Florida based campus within the university's state-of-the-art esports area, The Orlando Health Fortress.

Full Sail University to Host EA SPORTS™ College Football 26 Live Championship Broadcast of the Army-Navy Game Tournament presented by USAA

"This exciting news helps to amplify what is another point of positive growth with our partners at EA Sports," said John P. Saboor, Executive Director, Head of Partnerships, at Full Sail University. "We are proud to host the EA Sports College Football 26 Live Championship Broadcast of the Army-Navy Game Tournament presented by USAA, and we are certain that it will serve as another unparalleled experience for our students & graduates as they assist in bringing one of the nation's most celebrated rivalries and annual rites of passage to life."

Earlier this year, and as part of their ongoing strategic partnership, EA Sports and Full Sail University announced the return of the Madden NFL 26 Championship Series (MCS 26) to the Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress for the second consecutive year with four select MCS 26 competitions and broadcast productions spanning dates from September 2025 through January 2026. The EA Sports College Football 26 Live Championship Broadcast of the Army-Navy Game Tournament presented by USAA is the latest addition to the existing partnership production schedule. Students within Full Sail's entertainment media and emerging technologies focused degree programs will have the opportunity to gain hands-on learning experience while shadowing EA's professional crews. Select students from Full Sail University's Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting will have the opportunity to assist in shoutcasting roles, while alumni lend their talents to assist in the broadcast production.

"As the Black Knights and Midshipmen take to the virtual field, we're excited to introduce college football fans to a new gameday tradition that celebrates the ever-growing connection between gaming and sport," said Monica Dinsmore, Head of Esports, EA. "Full Sail University and its students have been incredible partners in helping us shape the future of esports, and we're thrilled to extend that collaboration into EA SPORTS™ College Football."

Viewers can tune in to catch the Army-Navy Game Tournament presented by USAA at 6PM EST emanating from the Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress on December 9 on Twitch and YouTube .

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received innumerable accolades throughout its 45-year history including most recently being named a 2025 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review and featured in MovieMaker magazine's "30 Best Film Schools in the U.S. and Canada" list for 2025. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy®, and The Game Award honors.

