100+ Sequoia Clients Named to Forbes 2024 America's Best Startup Employers List

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia, the pioneer in total benefits and compensation, today announced that more than 100 of its clients were honored on Forbes 2024 America's Best Startup Employers List.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to evaluate 3,000 companies, focusing on three main criteria: company reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth. They looked at factors such as employee benefits, corporate culture, parental leave, and head counts over the past two years. Millions of data points were used in the scoring, and the 500 startups with the highest scores made the final ranking.

Over 20% of the companies on the list partner with Sequoia or Sequoia One, its PEO offering specializing in tech start-ups, to guide their total rewards strategy, including employee benefits, compensation, and overall people programs.

"We want to extend our congratulations to every client recognized on this list. Their commitment to taking care of their employees goes far beyond industry standard, and they deserve to be celebrated," said Christina Sullivan, Chief Client Officer at Sequoia. "It is our honor to partner with these organizations to help them come through for their people and achieve business outcomes."

Sequoia and Sequoia One clients who made the top 50 on Forbes' list include:

Coalition (#2)

Intersect Power (#4)

Lunar Energy (#10)

Mill (#15)

Faire (#27)

Chronosphere (#34)

Kodiak Robotics (#38)

Vanta (#41)

Brex (#46)

Salt Security (#48)

To view the full list of Forbes' 500 best startup employers, please visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/americas-best-startup-employers/.

About Sequoia

Sequoia is the leader in Total People Investment. We help companies create a people advantage through improving retention, attracting top talent, and increasing people-spend ROI. With expert advisory services across compensation and benefits and a powerful platform, we connect employee total comp programs with insightful people analytics so companies can manage their global people investment in real time to better meet the needs of their evolving workforce. Visit Sequoia.com or follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

