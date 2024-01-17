Sequoia Partners with Remote to Provide Best-in-Class Global HR Solution for VC-Backed Startups

Partnership brings together the leading PEO for US-based technology companies with the next-gen global HR platform for multi-national employers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia, the pioneer in total benefits and compensation, announced a partnership with Remote, the leader in building, managing, and supporting globally distributed workforces, to provide VC-backed companies everywhere a comprehensive HR outsourcing solution to support their employees globally.

This partnership centers on Sequoia's PEO offering, Sequoia One , which is specifically designed to help US-based VC-backed tech startups with services and capabilities they need, such as compensation management, HR, benefits, and payroll. By partnering with Remote , joint customers now have a single solution for managing and expanding their global workforce through a real-time integration of the Sequoia People Platform and Remote's global HR platform. In parallel, Remote's international customers can broaden their US-based people operations with the support and guidance from a certified PEO specialized in serving the unique needs of tech companies.

Joint customers of Sequoia One and Remote have access to:

Employer of Record (EOR): Hire, manage and pay employees through Remote in any country where you don't have a legal entity. Certified PEO: Rely on a trusted outsource HR and payroll partner for employee populations in the US with Sequoia One. Global HRIS: Manage US-based employees on Sequoia One and international employees on Remote from a single integrated system. Contractor Management: Seamlessly hire and pay international contractors with Remote. Global Payroll: Consolidate multi-country payroll processes and pay your entire team with Remote.

"Our mission at Sequoia One is to strategically support startups from day one, so they can focus on their mission," said Christina Sullivan, Chief Client Officer at Sequoia. "By partnering with Remote, we are reinforcing this mission and making it easier for our joint customers to take advantage of talent markets, both in the US and around the world."

"Our goal at Remote is to make it simple for businesses to hire, manage, and pay employees, no matter where those employees are located," said Job van der Voort, Chief Executive Officer of Remote. "Through our expanded collaboration with trusted partner Sequoia, we're providing our customers access to world-class HR solutions that empower them to scale and support their global workforces with confidence."

About Sequoia

Sequoia is the leader in Total People Investment. We help companies create a people advantage through improving retention, attracting top talent, and increasing people-spend ROI. With expert advisory services across compensation and benefits and a powerful platform, we connect employee total comp programs with insightful people analytics so companies can manage their global people investment in real time to better meet the needs of their evolving workforce. Visit Sequoia.com or follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About Remote

Talent is everywhere — opportunity is not. Remote's mission is to create opportunity everywhere, empowering employers to find and hire the best talent, and enabling individuals to build financial and personal freedom. Businesses around the world use Remote to hire, manage, and pay their globally distributed workforces, simply and compliantly. Remote was founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre and is backed by leading investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Accel, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, General Catalyst, and B Capital.

