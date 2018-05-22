100% Woman Owned Tiny Tags' CEO and Founder, Melissa Clayton, Earns Semifinalist Nomination for the EY Entrepreneur of The Year 2018 New England Regional Award

Now celebrating its 32nd year, the Ernst & Young awards program recognizes entrepreneurs in over 145 cities and 60 countries who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their business and communities.

"I am thrilled and honored to have been selected as a semi-finalist for this award," said Melissa Clayton, Founder and CEO. "I share this with our amazing Tiny Tags team and our community of moms. Our customers have been our biggest fans. We are always humbled and honored that our customers come to us to celebrate and sadly sometimes to honor their children. Each and every Tiny Tags has a story. Stories of love, stories of inspiration, and sometimes stories of incredible loss. I believe it's through our stories that we connect with one another."

Clayton was selected as a semifinalist by a panel of independent judges.

About EY

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program, founded by EY, has recognized the endeavors of exceptional men and women who create the products and services that keep our worldwide economy moving forward. Since its inception, Entrepreneur Of The Year has grown dramatically and now includes programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries worldwide.

About Tiny Tags

Tiny Tags was started by Clayton after the birth of her second son when she was not able to find the perfect piece of jewelry to commemorate his birth. Clayton wanted a 'mommy necklace' that was simple, classic and was made to last a lifetime. When she was unable to find the perfect piece Clayton decided to make her own. Fast forward years later, Tiny Tags is the market leader in fine, personalized jewelry for mothers. Tiny Tags is sold exclusively online at www.TinyTags.com and has customers all over the world. Tiny Tags is committed to making and designing the finest, personalized jewelry on the market with all their jewelry made in the USA and guaranteed for life.

