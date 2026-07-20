100% Women-Owned Happenstance Whiskey Launches New Jersey with Fedway Associates

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville based, 100% women-owned Happenstance Whiskey, is raising a glass to its newest market: New Jersey, in alignment with Fedway Associates.

Whiskey lovers across New Jersey can find Happenstance on shelves now and retailers may reach out to Fedway Associates to place orders.

Happenstance Whiskey

"At Fedway, we are incredibly proud to partner with Paige Parker and her team to bring Happenstance Whiskey to the New Jersey market. The authentic story behind this brand is as compelling as the quality in the bottle, and we are honored to help share both with consumers across New Jersey" says Peter Kelly, Director of Craft Spirits at Fedway Associates.

The New Jersey rollout is the latest addition to Happenstance Whiskey's growing footprint. Earlier in 2026, Happenstance made its West Coast debut in California, and the brand is showing no signs of slowing down. The new market brings Happenstance's distribution reach to seven states, with availability in Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, California, and New Jersey.

Since 40% of whiskey drinkers are women, Happenstance Whiskey set out to create a whiskey built for the modern drinker:

Award-winning, 90-proof, cabernet-style bourbon with notes of vanilla, hazelnut, toasted oak, honey and toffee

A curated high-quality whiskey that's easy to drink and easier to mix

100% women-owned with a growing portfolio that includes the flagship 6-Year Founder's Edition and the 10-Year Reserve Edition

To learn more about Happenstance Whiskey, check out www.happenstancewhiskey.com or follow the company on social at @happenstancewhiskey.

Media Contact:

Taylor Foxman

The Industry Collective

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE Happenstance Whiskey