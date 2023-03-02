100 YEARS OF CUNARD CAPTURED IN TIME

Cunard Launches 'Sea Views' Exhibition Curated By British Photographer & Filmmaker Mary McCartney

Luxury cruise line, Cunard, launches new exhibition with world-renowned photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney who curated 100 years of photographs for a new exhibition, launching March 2nd, 2023

The special online exhibition has been curated by Mary McCartney and features never-before-seen imagery from the Cunard archive, together with photograph submissions from the public

The Sea Views exhibition includes glamorous and esteemed guests, from Elizabeth Taylor and Rita Hayworth to Bing Crosby and Nelson Mandela , illustrating some of Cunard's archival gems across the century

It marks two momentous milestones in Cunard's history – that over 100 years ago Cunard was the first cruise line to introduce onboard photographers and the centennial anniversary of the first ever round the world voyage on Cunard's ship, Laconia.

SOUTHAMPTON, England, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard, celebrates a century's worth of luxury, magic, history and memories by launching its new Sea Views Exhibition, carefully curated by British photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney.

Troops walking on board in Sydney, Cunard's Queen Mary (1940) A couple play a game on the deck of Cunard's Mauretania (1950s - 60s) - Cunard Line Photograph by W. A. Probst Happy group of guests on the boatdeck, Cunard's Queen Mary (1946) - by P. A. Reuter Rita Hayworth On Board - Hunter Cox Collection

Boasting images from Cunard's photography archive together with an incredible number of photos submitted by past and present guests of its iconic cruise liners, the Sea Views Exhibition is a culmination of the century's rich history.

Showcasing a selection of never-before-seen imagery featuring everything from Hollywood's most famed to the treasured moments of guests, the snapshots cover the dynamic changes in styles across fashion, food and interior design since the 1920s.

The exhibition features a snapshot of Cunard's most glamorous and esteemed guests, from Elizabeth Taylor and Rita Hayworth to Bing Crosby and Nelson Mandela, illustrating some of Cunard's archival gems across the century.

Hundreds of Cunard passengers from all over the world, including America, Australia, Canada, Germany and the UK, submitted over a thousand of their personal highlights aboard Cunard's ships. The images depict a series of fascinating moments from families emigrating to new continents, milestone anniversaries to unexpected guest encounters, telling magical stories from the 1920s to present day.

Peter Fittock, from Thurso Scotland, shared a selection of wonderful images captured by his grandfather, Jasper Harold Fittock, who was a "Pantryman/Steward" onboard the Aquitania and later the Carmania. The photograph featured in the exhibition shows cowboy movie star Tom Mix riding his horse Tony down the gangway, on a trip to England.

Barry Robins, shared a picture of himself and his sister Lynne Robins, aboard the Queen Mary, June of 1964. They were emigrating to the USA along with their mother to be reunited with their father. As siblings they had a wonderful time onboard, prior to arriving in New York and shared a range of fond memories.

Mary McCartney says: "Curating the Sea Views Exhibition for Cunard has been a fulfilling project for me as a photographer and filmmaker. It was a joy to dig deep into the archives and discover never-before-seen photographs that capture the essence of Cunard's signature moments, showcasing the glamour, elegance, and adventures families and friends shared together".



"It was not just about showcasing the history, but also celebrating the millions of travellers who have embarked on unforgettable voyages across the globe. As I went through the archives and read the stories submitted by passengers from all corners of the world, I was struck by the strong sense of community and connection that Cunard has fostered over the years. It was an honour to bring those stories to life through the exhibition." Continues Mary.

Other images Mary McCartney selected to be included in the unique photography exhibition include:

Troops walking on board in Sydney , Cunard's Queen Mary (1940). The Queen Mary was deployed during the Second World War to carry troops to Europe





, Cunard's Queen Mary (1940). The Queen Mary was deployed during the Second World War to carry troops to Nelson Mandela sailed on the Queen Elizabeth 2's 1998 passage between Durban and Cape Town . In the ship's visitor book, he wrote "Travelling on QE2 was an unforgettable honour and a pleasure"

sailed on the Queen Elizabeth 2's 1998 passage between and . In the ship's visitor book, he wrote "Travelling on QE2 was an unforgettable honour and a pleasure" Elizabeth Taylor , who regularly travelled with Cunard and her producer husband Mike Todd .





, who regularly travelled with Cunard and her producer husband . Harry Lillis Crosby , known to the world as Bing, was a regular on-board Queen Mary. He was often found in the dark room on board the ship chatting to photographers





, known to the world as Bing, was a regular on-board Queen Mary. He was often found in the dark room on board the ship chatting to photographers The first ever Blue Note Jazz themed transatlantic cruise, with President of Blue Note Records, Don Was, on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 (2015) (image is not of Don Was). The image was submitted by former guest Nick Pride





Sir Winston Churchill operating the controls with cigar in hand, with Commodore J.G.P. Bisset on Cunard's Queen Elizabeth (1940s)





operating the controls with cigar in hand, with Commodore J.G.P. Bisset on Cunard's Queen Elizabeth (1940s) Prominent Passengers Phyllis Calvert and husband Peter Murray-Hill , actors, with their daughter, Auriol, facing press photographers on the Queen Mary's boat deck

The centennial 'Sea Views' digital exhibition is available to view on www.Cunard.com/seaviews from 2nd March 2023.

