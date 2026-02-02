A rare rendezvous took place off the coast of Long Beach as the world's only ocean liner reunited with Queen Mary during her 2026 World Voyage.

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard marked a rare and historic maritime moment this morning as the world's only ocean liner, Queen Mary 2, anchored off the coast of Long Beach to reunite with her legendary namesake, the historic Queen Mary, for the first time in 20 years.

Cunard’s Flagship Queen Mary 2 Reunites with Her Legendary Namesake, The Queen Mary for the First Time in 20 Years (PRNewsfoto/Cunard)

Renowned for her iconic transatlantic crossings between New York and Southampton, Queen Mary 2 has redefined ocean travel as the world's only true ocean liner and remains a symbol of Cunard's legacy as its flagship. Queen Mary 2 debuted over 35 years after her namesake, The Queen Mary, was retired in 1967. Currently celebrating her 90th anniversary, the Queen Mary remains one of the most recognizable ships in the world as an Art Deco icon after debuting in 1936. Today, she is a dynamic cultural destination in Long Beach with acclaimed dining, immersive tours and exhibits, signature festivals, and overnight accommodations.

Adding to the historical significance of the moment, Queen Mary 2's starboard funnel still houses a fully refurbished whistle originally from the first Queen Mary, cementing an everlasting connection between generations of Cunard Queens.

"This iconic rendezvous pays a powerful tribute to Cunard's enduring legacy and the spirit of ocean travel," said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard. "Queen Mary 2's reunion with the original Queen Mary for the first time in 20 years reflects our past, present and future, reminding us of Cunard's distinct connection to maritime history and the generations brought together through timeless elegance, innovation and one-of-a-kind journeys around the world."

"Welcoming Queen Mary 2 to Long Beach during our 90th anniversary year is an extraordinary honor, and watching the rendezvous this morning was a once-in-a-generation sight," said Steve Caloca, Managing Director of the Queen Mary. "This historic moment reflects the enduring bond between the Queen Mary's past and present and continued role as a living symbol of ocean travel, innovation, and preservation."

The Queens' Long Beach reunion followed Queen Mary 2's first-ever transit of the Panama Canal, another historic milestone in the ship's storied career. After the rendezvous, Queen Mary 2 made her official return to the Port of Los Angeles after 17 years, where she is docked overnight as part of her 2026 World Voyage.

Her first in two years, Queen Mary 2's 108-night World Voyage is guiding travelers to more than 30 ports of call across the Americas, Australia, Asia, Africa and Europe. The itinerary includes overnight stays in destinations such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore and Cape Town, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in bucket list destinations across the globe.

About The Queen Mary

Now celebrating her 90th anniversary year, the Queen Mary continues to stand as one of the most recognizable and celebrated ships in the world. Once the most advanced ocean liner ever built, she redefined transatlantic travel when she debuted in 1936 with groundbreaking engineering, iconic Art Deco design, and unmatched elegance. Today, permanently docked in Long Beach, the Queen Mary is an active preservation site and vibrant cultural destination, offering award-winning dining, immersive tours and exhibits, signature festivals, and overnight stays aboard a true maritime legend. A recipient of a 2025 Sunset Magazine Travel Award and multiple USA Today 10Best honors, the Queen Mary remains a cornerstone of Southern California tourism and a living tribute to maritime history, welcoming guests from around the world to experience her legacy in new and memorable ways.

