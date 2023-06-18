1000 MIGLIA 2023, ANDREA VESCO RECORDMAN OF VICTORIES

News provided by

Mille Miglia

18 Jun, 2023, 23:26 ET

HISTORIC POKER FOR THE DRIVER WHO, ALONGSIDE FABIO SALVINELLI, TRIUMPHS AHEAD OF FONTANELLA-COVELLI AND BELOMETTI-BERGOMI

BRESCIA, Italy, June 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The longest edition in the history of the 1000 Miglia has come to an end as the crews crossed Italy covering 2200 kilometres over the five days of the race. Passing from the insistent rain before the arrival in Rome to the scorching sun in Alessandria, the participants completed a tour de force that saw them stop off in Cervia-Milano Marittima before the turnaround in the capital, to drive up to Parma and finish in Milan, with a Passage Control in Piazza Duomo and arrival in City Life, for the last night of the race before the arrival in Brescia.

Continue Reading
Andrea Vesco and Fabio Salvinelli on 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C1750 SS Zagato
Andrea Vesco and Fabio Salvinelli on 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C1750 SS Zagato

In the end, the reigning champions did it: having overcome a few hiccups in the first afternoon of the race, from the start of the second leg they confirmed themselves as the crew to beat, leaving the fight for the second and third step of the podium to their rivals. Andrea Vesco thus won his fourth consecutive title (out of six in total), while Fabio Salvinelli equalled Giuliano Canè with a string of three victories. "At the beginning there were challenges", declared Vesco with the engines switched off, "then we performed consistently with a low number of penalties. Only when I took part with Dad had I achieved such a good result, I am very proud to have achieved this historic result."

Behind the 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS Zagato of the winners, two Lancia Lambda Spider Type 221 are also on the podium: Gianmario Fontanella and Annamaria Covelli preceded Andrea Belometti and Gianluca Bergomi. The best all-female crew was Silvia Marini and Irene Dei Tos in a 1929 Bugatti T 40, who took the Ladies' Cup by finishing 27th overall.

The 1000 Miglia Green was won by Paolo Piva and Matteo Ferraglio on Tesla Model Y ahead of Mirco Magni and Laura Confalonieri on Polestar 2 and Antonino Azzarello and Stefano Orlandini on Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Finally, Andrea Milesi and Giordano Mozzi won the Ferrari Tribute 1000 Miglia with an F8 Spider, second Fabrizio Macario and Giovanna Di Costanzo with a 2019 488 Pista. Third were Celestino and Antonio Sangiovanni in a 2021 Ferrari Roma.

To see the classification:
https://1000miglia.it/crono/2023/ 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104547/Mille_Miglia.jpg 

SOURCE Mille Miglia

Also from this source

1000 MIGLIA PRÉSENTE LES PROCHAINS ÉVÉNEMENTS AUX ÉTATS-UNIS À MIAMI, À L'OCCASION DE LA FÊTE NATIONALE ITALIENNE, AVEC LA PRÉSENTATION DE WARM UP USA 2023 ET LE LANCEMENT DE 1000 MIGLIA EXPERIENCE EN FLORIDE

1000 Miglia presenta próximos eventos en Estados Unidos en Miami, con ocasión del Día Nacional de Italia

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.