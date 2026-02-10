$100k Grand Prize-Winning Petco Love Story: Once Overlooked Shelter Dog, Yuki, Now Called the 'Heartbeat of our Home' by Family who Adopted Her

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger and Actors Bob Odenkirk and Tony Cavalero Review Petco Love Stories Finalists and Celebrate the Lifechanging Impact of Pet Adoption

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Valentine's Day, national nonprofit organization Petco Love is celebrating the unconditional love that adopted pets bring into our hearts and homes. As part of its annual campaign, Petco Love selects 10 remarkable Love Stories showcasing how pets change the lives of the families and individuals who adopted them.

National nonprofit Petco Love selects 10 remarkable Petco Love Stories showcasing how adopted pets change lives, including the grand prize–winning story of Yuki and her pet parent, Anna, awarding Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation a $100,000 grant. Actor Bob Odenkirk reviews Petco Love Stories Finalists and celebrates the lifechanging impact of pet adoption, pictured here with his adopted and loved dog, Olive. Actor Tony Cavalero reviews Petco Love Stories Finalists and celebrates the lifechanging impact of pet adoption, pictured here with his jewelry designer wife Annie Cavalero and their three adopted dogs: Lucy, Tippi, and Maggie.

The 10 animal welfare organizations where the pets were adopted are granted a total of $250,000 to help continue their lifesaving work. From coast to coast, winning organizations are hosting celebrations throughout February where Petco Love surprises them with a grant from $10,000 to $100,000.

Last fall, Petco Love, with the help of three off-season Cupids, invited pet parents who adopted a pet to share their Love Stories of their unique bond. Since 2013, Petco Love has received more than 25,000 heartwarming Love Stories from adopters across the nation and awarded more than $8 million to animal welfare organizations in conjunction with the campaign.



This year's grand prize-winning organization, Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation in Virginia, was awarded a $100,000 grant for the story of Yuki, and her pet parent, Anna. Yuki arrived at the animal welfare organization with her nine puppies who all quickly got adopted. For more than seven months, Yuki waited patiently for a loving family of her own. When Anna discovered Yuki, she just knew she couldn't live without her. "Adopting Yuki has changed everything. She's made our home louder, funnier, and infinitely warmer. She's taught us to slow down and laugh more, to find joy in the little things, and to let love take center stage in the everyday," said Anna. "Yuki may have started as a 'shelter dog,' but now she's our family, our laughter, our constant reminder that love isn't just something you feel — it's something you live."

Anna and Yuki's story is among thousands submitted as part of the campaign that celebrates the love of adopted pets. Petco Love enlisted the help of celebrities who use their platforms to champion pet adoption to review the top Petco Love Stories finalists. Acclaimed actor, screenwriter, and pet parent to Olive, an adopted and loved dog, Bob Odenkirk shared, "Every story of every family with a pet (or pets) is unique, yet seem to share a thread; warmth, love, connection. These stories all have extra elements of surprise and connection, each is worth hearing - I loved reading these!"

Comedian and Actress Iliza Shlesinger shares her love of pets, inspired by her own adopted dog, Tian Fu. "A campaign like this comes from such a place of pure love, not just of pets, but of humanity. All the stories were so beautiful and something like this helps us remember how incredibly lucky we all are to get to love and be loved by animals."



Adoption enthusiasts and pet parents of three rescue dogs, Actor and Comedian Tony Cavalero and his jewelry designer wife Annie Cavalero also foster shelter dogs and volunteer at animal welfare organizations. "Annie and I are grateful for all the love in our lives, but our adopted pets bring a special kind of joy. Petco Love's spotlight on these love stories remind us that it's the simple moments with them that truly make life richer – and give us plenty of laughs and slobbery kisses along the way."



Petco Love President Chelsea Staley explains the incredible impact of this annual campaign. "Petco Love Stories show how the love of an adopted pet changes everything," said Staley. "This Valentine's Day, we're celebrating the pets who stole our hearts and reminding everyone that your perfect match might be waiting at your local shelter or rescue. By spotlighting these beautiful stories, we invite more animal lovers to choose pet adoption in their community to create their own love stories."



To learn more about Petco Love Stories or to find an adoptable pet near you, visit petcolove.org/adopt/love-stories and follow along on social media @PetcoLove.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999, we've empowered animal welfare organizations by investing more than $430 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 7.1 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Join us. Visit Petco Love or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.

