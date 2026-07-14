$100K in HVAC Upgrades Coming to Moody Park Community Center Through Daikin, Astros Foundation Initiative

Second-year initiative expands to support comfort, connection and year-round community programming

HOUSTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin, a leading air conditioning manufacturer, and the Astros Foundation announced today that the Moody Park Community Center will receive $100,000 in HVAC upgrades through the second annual Cooling Communities initiative.

"We're proud to build on the momentum of Cooling Communities in its second year and continue investing where the need is greatest," said Kristi Pittman, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Daikin. "This initiative allows us to bring together what we do best, delivering reliable, innovative comfort solutions, and apply it in ways that directly support Houston communities. Through our collaboration with the Astros Foundation, we're helping strengthen and support a vital neighborhood hub and the people who rely on it every day."

Located at a City of Houston park and serving residents across Harris County Precinct 2, Moody Park Community Center is where families, children, seniors and neighbors come together and find support, especially during extreme weather. This investment will help ensure the facility remains a trusted neighborhood hub for connection, essential resources and year-round community programming.

The announcement comes as Houston recognizes Air Conditioning Appreciation Days, reinforcing the critical role cooling systems play in protecting the safety of residents during the region's hottest months.

"Moody Park Community Center serves as a vital resource for the Near Northside all year long. It's no secret that Houston is prone to extreme heat, and the during the hottest days of summer and in times of emergency, Moody CC opens its doors to provide respite for the community as a cooling center," said Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia. "I am keeping my commitment to making investments in Moody Park. This is one of the first major upgrades being made now that we've taken over operations and maintenance of Moody Park. Thanks to Daikin and the Astros Foundation, we are even better prepared to serve our community before, during and after any extreme weather event."

Following an initial assessment, the Cooling Communities investment was increased from $50,000 to $100,000 to address critical infrastructure needs. The project will replace two HVAC units including one that is currently non-operational. Powered by Daikin's advanced inverter technology, the upgrades will provide reliability and help ensure the facility remains comfortable and functional throughout the year.

Houston City Council Member Mario Castillo, who represents District H where the park is located, added, "A community center is more than a building, it's where neighbors find connection, support, and safety. As Houston continues to face more frequent and intense heat, this investment helps ensure Moody Park can continue serving families when they need it most."

Through Cooling Communities, Daikin and the Astros Foundation are helping local spaces stay ready for both everyday needs and unexpected challenges, bringing reliable comfort and lasting support to the communities they serve. Last year, the inaugural initiative delivered $55,000 in HVAC upgrades to Bayland Community Center in Harris County Precinct 4.

"Moody Park is an important part of the community, and we've had the opportunity to support the park through the revitalization of its youth baseball fields," said Emelda Douglas, Senior Vice President of Community Affairs for the Houston Astros and Executive Director of the Astros Foundation. "Cooling Communities is about showing up for Houston neighborhoods in a meaningful way. By supporting the community center as well, we're expanding that impact and helping create a comfortable, welcoming place where families can gather, connect and find support."

To celebrate this investment, Daikin, the Astros Foundation and representatives from Precinct 2 and the City of Houston will be recognized on field at Daikin Park on August 5.

About Daikin

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (DIL) is a Fortune 1,000 company with more than 100,000 employees worldwide and a leading indoor comfort solutions provider. Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (DNA) is a subsidiary of DIL, providing Daikin, Goodman, Amana® and Quietflex brand products. DNA and its affiliates manufacture heating and cooling systems for residential, commercial and industrial use that are sold via independent HVAC contractors. DNA engineering and manufacturing is headquartered at Daikin Texas Technology Park near Houston, TX. For additional information, visit www.daikincomfort.com.

Amana® is a registered trademark of Maytag Corporation or its related companies and is used under license. All rights reserved.

About Daikin Park

On January 1, 2025, the Houston Astros and Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (Daikin) entered into a 15-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership that brands the home of the Astros as Daikin Park. The agreement runs through the 2039 season, and includes official naming rights, partnership benefits, and giving back to the Greater Houston community through educational programming and youth sports development in underserved communities.

Overall, Daikin has invested more than $1 billion in the Houston area, including more than $500 million in building Daikin Texas Technology Park. Daikin is always looking for new ways to support their community and to create innovative technologies, with an unwavering commitment to making sustainable and responsible choices. For more information on Daikin Park, visit https://daikincomfort.com/about-daikin/daikin-park.

About Houston Astros:

The Houston Astros are an American professional baseball team based in Houston, Texas. The Astros compete in Major League Baseball (MLB) as a member club of the American League (AL) West Division. Established as the Houston Colt .45s, the Astros entered the National League as an expansion team in 1962. The current name, Houston Astros, reflecting Houston's role as the host of the Johnson Space Center and space exploration, was adopted three years later, when they moved into the Astrodome. The Astros moved to their current home ballpark in downtown Houston in 2000. The Astros have had great success on the diamond, having won two World Series (2017 and 2022), five league pennants, and advanced to a record-setting seven-straight American League Championship Series, winning four of those seven American League pennants.

A tenet of the organization is to give back to the greater Houston community, and that is done through the Astros Foundation, the official 501(c)(3) team charity of the Houston Astros. The foundation seeks to harness the passion of baseball fans to support youth baseball and softball programs, the recognition and honor of our nation's veterans and first responders, childhood cancer and domestic violence awareness and efforts to reduce homelessness. The cornerstone initiatives include the Community Leaders program, the Astros Youth Academy and the Astros Nike RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) Program. For more information on the Astros Foundation, please visit www.astros.com/foundation.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc