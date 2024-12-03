100K SHARES UP FOR GRABS THROUGH GPARENCY'S NEW AMBASSADOR PROGRAM

HOWELL, N.J., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY, a leading mortgage brokerage specializing in commercial real estate debt financing, has launched its innovative Ambassador Program. This program empowers commercial real estate investment sales brokers and service providers with an unparalleled opportunity to add value to their clients while generating additional revenue.

The Ambassador Program rewards qualified professionals with up to 30% commission and access to 100,000 company shares for referring clients to Debt Diligence, GPARENCY's proven process that guarantees clients the best financing terms in the market.

For a nominal fee of $4,500, Debt Diligence ensures clients secure the most competitive rates and terms—all without disrupting their existing relationships with bankers and brokers.

"Our Ambassador Program is a true win-win," said Ira Zlotowitz, CEO and Founder of GPARENCY. "It allows service providers to earn significant income in a challenging market while helping their clients secure the best financing terms available."

Key Program Features:

Upfront commissions ranging from 20% to 30% per deal

1,000 shares (or cash equivalent) per new client engagement

Shares are available only until January 31, 2025.

About GPARENCY

GPARENCY is a commercial mortgage brokerage dedicated to ensuring clients receive the best rates and terms on their loans. At the core of GPARENCY's offerings is its revolutionary due diligence product, Debt Diligence.

For a nominal $4,500, Debt Diligence guarantees borrowers the best financing terms in the market—all while preserving their existing broker and banker relationships.

For more information, visit https://gparency.com/ambassador/

