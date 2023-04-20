$100M in Medical Debt Eliminated thanks to Philanthropic Gift

RIP Medical Debt Collaborates with Ryan "Jume" Jumonville to Spread Love

DESTIN, Fla., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RIP Medical Debt and Ryan "Jume" Jumonville, announced a new agreement today that will eliminate $100,000,000 of patient medical debt for Floridians. Beginning in May, the lucky Sunshine State residents benefiting from this gift will be receiving letters notifying them that some or all of their medical bills are now "paid in full".

This medical debt was abolished as a charitable act; eliminating any potential tax consequences for recipients. Medical expenses are the leading cause of bankruptcy in the U.S. "It's so difficult for families to overcome health problems, only to face financial hardships from the related medical bills," says Jumonville. This gift was inspired by a very personal experience. "I recently lost my niece Claire. She battled Cystic Fibrosis her entire life and spent much of that time in hospitals. I'm making this gift in her honor as no one could spread love quite like her," Jumonville shared.

RIP Medical Debt is a not-for-profit, national charity that raises funds from donors and uses those funds to acquire and abolish medical debt. Since inception in 2014 nearly $8.5 billion of medical debt has been abolished, helping more than 5.5m people. Medical debt often results from unplanned, unexpected illnesses and accidents. About one-third of U.S. adults have difficulty covering unexpected health care bills.

RIP Medical Debt is committed to relieving people of the burden of medical debt to enhance their economic opportunities and to enable them to live healthier lives. RIP's criteria for debt relief are those individuals who are four times or below the federal poverty level or those with medical debt that is 5% or more of their gross annual income. Medical debt relief cannot be requested and is source-based.

About Philanthropist Ryan "Jume" Jumonville

Jumonville has a passion for philanthropy. He is primarily focused on children's healthcare and was the fastest to reach the Million Miracle Club for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. He has also provided scholarships for children of fallen U.S. military servicemen, donated more than a million meals to food banks, funded water wells in third world countries, donated to homes for single mothers, and most recently built an agriculture college in Africa to teach sustainable farming. He is also responsible for saving U.S. residents more than two billion dollars through various prescription assistance programs that he developed, funded, and/or managed.

About RIP Medical Debt

Since being founded in 2014 by two former debt collectors, RIP Medical Debt has acquired — and abolished — more than $8.5 billion of burdensome medical debt, helping over 5.5 million families by addressing a major social determinant of health: the financial hardship that results from unpayable medical debts. RIP partners with individuals, faith-based organizations, foundations, and corporations. RIP also partners with hospitals and health systems, physicians and other organizations to acquire medical debt for abolishment. RIP rose to national prominence on an episode of HBO's "Last Week Tonight" with John Oliver in which RIP facilitated the abolishment of $15M in medical debt. Because debt is purchased in bundled portfolios for a fraction of its face value, one donated dollar can abolish, on average, $100 of medical debt. To learn more, visit www.ripmedicaldebt.org.

SOURCE Ryan D. “Jume” Jumonville