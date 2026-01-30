105.1% Increase in Active Users for a website relaunch, a Case Study by Digital Silk

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Silk, a digital agency focused on branding, custom web design, and digital marketing, has published new findings documenting engagement changes observed following the August 14, 2025 relaunch of a redesigned website for a U.S.-based family law firm. The findings are presented in a newly released case study examining how structural updates, content clarity improvements, and revised user flows were applied during the project.

The case study shares post-launch analytics observations and outlines how changes to site architecture and navigation aligned with updated content presentation.

Website Relaunch Context in Legal Services

According to the published case study, law firm websites often act as a primary research and contact channel for individuals navigating time-sensitive legal decisions. In this project, the existing website structure presented challenges related to content discoverability, messaging flow, and navigation clarity.

The relaunch focused on reassessing how practice areas, supporting resources, and inquiry pathways were organized to improve accessibility and reduce friction across key pages.

Structural and Content Updates Reviewed During the Project

The case study documents several foundational website components that were reviewed and updated during the relaunch process, including:

Site architecture aligned with legal practice areas

Streamlined messaging to support clearer user journeys

Navigation updates designed to improve page-to-page flow

Content layouts optimized for readability across devices

Mobile responsiveness and usability testing prior to launch

These elements are presented as documented execution steps specific to the project and not as prescriptive recommendations.

3 Engagement Changes Observed Following the 2025 Launch

Following the website relaunch, the case study reports measurable engagement changes based on site analytics, including:

Active users increased by 105.1%, associated with clearer positioning and improved content discoverability Engaged sessions increased by 75.91%, reflecting more streamlined messaging and improved user flows Views per session increased by 12.9%, following updates to content structure and navigation clarity

These figures are presented as project-specific observations and are not positioned as predictive benchmarks for other organizations.

Content Clarity and User Flow Alignment

The case study further details how content was reorganized to support faster comprehension and easier navigation. Practice area pages were structured to prioritize clarity, while inquiry pathways were integrated at contextually relevant points within the user journey.

This approach reflects commonly referenced considerations in legal website design, where clarity and accessibility are prioritized for users seeking timely information.

Statement on the Case Study Findings

"Website relaunches in legal services require careful attention to structure, clarity, and navigation," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "This case study documents how those elements were reviewed and applied during this project, alongside the engagement changes observed after launch."

Read the Full Case Study

The full case study detailing the website relaunch and observed engagement results is available in the Vacca Family Law Group case study.

About Digital Silk

