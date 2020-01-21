106 Exceptional High School Students Each Awarded $25,000 through 2020 Horatio Alger National Scholarship Program

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, today announced the 106 recipients of its prestigious 2020 Horatio Alger National Scholarship. These annual scholarships recognize outstanding students, who, in the face of great personal adversity, have exhibited an unwavering commitment to pursue their dreams through higher education.

Since the establishment of its scholarship programs in 1984, more than 27,000 students from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada have received more than $180 million in scholarships for undergraduate, graduate and technical studies. Administering one of the nation's largest privately-funded, need-based scholarship programs for college students, the Association will award more than $20 million in scholarships in 2020.

"The Association is delighted to recognize the 106 2020 National Scholars," said James F. Dicke II, president, Horatio Alger Association and 2015 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "These students continue to face many challenges, yet remain dedicated to their education and prioritize giving back to their communities. On behalf of our entire Membership, partners and staff, we are proud to support these Scholars as they pursue their dreams in college and beyond."

The 2020 Horatio Alger Association National Scholars are students who come from households with an average income of $17,675 per year while maintaining an average GPA of 3.84. Each National Scholarship recipient is awarded $25,000 to apply toward educational costs of the college or university of their choice and will have access to a variety of Association-provided resources including counseling and referral services, career exploration opportunities and Alumni connections.

"The Association continues to offer young men and women the support and mentorship needed to achieve success in higher education and their professional lives," said Terrence J. Giroux, executive director, Horatio Alger Association. "The 2020 National Scholars are determined, hardworking individuals who are more than deserving of this honor and recognition."

In addition to the scholarship, each National Scholar will receive a trip to Washington, D.C. on April 2-4, 2020 to attend the Horatio Alger National Scholars Conference (NSC) and participate in college preparedness and other educational sessions. There, Horatio Alger Scholars will have an opportunity to learn about the Association, its esteemed Members and the various support programs in which they can partake during their collegiate careers. In conjunction with the NSC, National Scholars will also be recognized at the Association's 73rd Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies, during which the Association will induct 14 distinguished New Members – accomplished corporate, civic and cultural leaders. The Horatio Alger National Scholarship Program and National Scholars Conference are wholly funded through private donations from Association Members and friends.

For a full list of Horatio Alger Association's 2020 National Scholars, please click here. Follow the organization on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #HoratioAlgerScholar.

About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2019, the Association awarded more than $21 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to 2,500 students across the United States and Canada, and provided college support and mentoring services to its Scholars. Since 1984, the Association has awarded more than $180 million in college scholarships to more than 27,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit www.horatioalger.org.

