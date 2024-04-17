Horatio Alger Association Honors Outstanding Leaders and Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Scholarship Program at the 77th Annual Horatio Alger Awards

The Association inducted 11 New Members and celebrated the accomplishments of 102 Scholars, representing the nearly 1,800 new students who received scholarships from the Association in 2023. Since 1984, the Association has provided more than $262 million in scholarships to more than 37,000 students.

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, hosted its 77th Annual Horatio Alger Awards in Washington, D.C. on April 4-6, 2024 and celebrated the 40th anniversary of its Scholarship Program.

During the ceremonies, the Association presented the prestigious Horatio Alger Award to 11 business, civic and philanthropic leaders who exemplify the core values of the Horatio Alger Association – perseverance, integrity and a commitment to achieving the American Dream:

The annual celebration included a special gathering and dinner at the National Portrait Gallery during which ABC News' Byron Pitts, a 2017 Horatio Alger Award recipient, facilitated a fireside chat with Dennis Washington, a 1995 Horatio Alger Award recipient, and his wife, Phyllis. The Washingtons were honored with the exclusive Walter Scott, Jr. Leadership Award in recognition of the substantial impact they've made in support of young people and the Association's mission through their leadership and exemplary support. Among their many impactful contributions, the Washingtons established the Leadership Graduate Scholarship in 2008 to provide financial assistance to Horatio Alger Alumni Scholars who aspire to obtain graduate, professional or doctoral degrees. To date, the program has awarded more than $9 million to 126 deserving recipients. They were also instrumental in expanding the Association's scholarship reach to Canada and founding and growing a national Career and Technical Scholarship Program.

The Horatio Alger Awards also featured a ceremony and programming at DAR Constitution Hall hosted by 2022 Horatio Alger Award recipient Jane Seymour, where Scholars from the past four decades – in recognition of the 40th anniversary of the Scholarship Program – spoke about the profound effect of the Association on their lives. At the ceremony, the 2024 Horatio Alger Award recipients were formally inducted as lifetime Members of the Association and their stories of triumph over adversity were shared.

In support of its mission, Horatio Alger Members have built one of North America's largest privately funded, need-based scholarship programs. At the Awards festivities, 102 Scholars were honored, representing the nearly 1,800 new students who received scholarships from the Association in 2023. The high school seniors were selected from thousands of applicants across the United States during their junior year and are acknowledged for their unwavering commitment to continuing their education and serving their communities despite facing incredible hardships. During events throughout the weekend, Scholars were provided the opportunity to connect with Horatio Alger Members and Alumni Scholars, many of whom will serve as mentors as the Scholars enter college. The students in attendance have had access to a multitude of services since receiving the scholarship such as financial aid counseling, college selection advising, 24/7 mental health support and more. Those services will continue to be available to them throughout their college tenure and beyond.

"The Horatio Alger Awards exemplify our organization's commitment to advancing the American Dream and giving back to the next generation of great American leaders," said James F. Dicke II, chairman of the Association and 2015 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "We're grateful for the continued support of our Members, Life Partners, Legacy Ambassadors and supporters – because of them, our reach and impact continue to grow with each passing year."

During the 2024 Horatio Alger Awards, more than $16 million dollars was raised in support of the Association's scholarship program. Members and friends of the Association fully fund its scholarship programs and importantly, since the inception of its scholarship program in 1984, the Association provided more than $262 million to more than 37,000 students.

"For 40 years, the Horatio Alger Association has been a beacon of hope for thousands of students across the nation," said Lesley Albanese, CEO of the Association. "Their resilience, strength and pursuit of higher education in the face of adversity underscore our critical mission. We are committed to continuing to support young people and making an even greater impact in the years ahead."

To view the complete list of 2024 Horatio Alger National Scholarship recipients, please click here.

For more information about Horatio Alger Association, please visit www.horatioalger.org. To engage on social media, follow the organization on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #HoratioAlgerAwards.

About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2024, the Association is awarding more than $18 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to 1,800 students across the United States and Canada, and continuing to provide comprehensive academic, personal, and professional support services to its Scholars. Over the past 40 years, more than $262 million has been awarded in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 37,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit www.horatioalger.org .

