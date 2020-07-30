107 Corporations Partner with Catholic Education Arizona to Create Future Leaders

PHOENIX, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Education Arizona, (CEA) a School Tuition Organization serving the Diocese of Phoenix 37 Catholic schools, offers Arizona businesses an opportunity to change lives and develop the future workforce through private education choices with Arizona Corporate Tax Credits. Catholic Education Arizona partners with Arizona businesses to make families' choice in education affordable.

"For 23 years we have been building our brand and changing lives in Arizona. I am pleased to share, Catholic Education Arizona has been ranked #1 STO in the AZ DOR Report 2018 (most recent) and just ranked #8 in the Phoenix Business Journal's Non-Profit Education and Cultural listing!" stated Nancy Padberg, MBA President and CEO.

Catholic Education Arizona has secured over $8 million dollars in Corporate Tax Credit funding with their 107 corporate partners, creating future leaders, and strengthening the community. Arizona companies such as GCU, APS, Earnhardt Auto Centers as well as small business have committed. Corporations are learning the value of supporting education through tax credits in several new platforms:

Catholic Education Arizona is the first school tuition organization to launch podcasting. Colleen McCoy-Cejka, CEA's podcast producer and Director of Strategic Partnerships, stated, "Podcasting is one way to reach a specific audience that might not engage with us in other ways. Our guests range from local business owners to large corporate partners, school principals and pastors, alumni and parents. Information about tax credit contribution and the impact of scholarships is shared through stories and insightful conversation."

Interested S-, C- Corporations, LLC's that file as S-Corporations, and Insurance Companies that pay Premium Tax are all eligible to direct their state tax liability in the form of tuition scholarships for low-income students. Catholic Education Arizona is the only STO that ranked #8, of 25 of Largest Phoenix Area Non-Profit Organizations for Cultural-Educational work by the Phoenix Business Journal.

"We feel privileged," shared Chief Development Officer Deb Preach, "to be in the company of other organizations that work for the greater good of our community including the Phoenix Zoo, the Fiesta Bowl, the Valley of the Sun YMCA, Good Will of Arizona and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona. Our children are our greatest gift, and I am proud to help make their educational dreams realities. Our Individual and Corporate tax credit contributors have made it possible, and we are forever grateful."

Catholic Education Arizona is the largest provider of scholarships to underserved families attending private schools. Last year $16.4 million in tax credit donations was made to assist nearly half of Arizona's Catholic school students. Since 1998, over $268 million in tuition scholarships has been awarded to 138,000 students. Learn more about how CEA is Changing Lives One Scholarship at a Time at www.ceaz.org or call 602-218-6542.

