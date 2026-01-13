121G Consulting Unveils Financial Advantages of Domestic R&D Investment

121G Consulting, in partnership with Windham Brannon Tax Advisory, releases its recent research outcomes detailing the tax, cash-flow, and strategic benefits of conducting research and development domestically within the United States.

CARROLLTON, Ga., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 121G Consulting (https://www.121g.io), a technology services firm specializing in research and development (R&D) acceleration, today announced the release of its co-authored study titled "Domestic R&D Partner Drives Financial Savings and Benefits." The study details how performing R&D activities domestically within the United States can deliver significant tax, cash-flow, and strategic advantages under current U.S. tax law.

According to the study, companies that conduct R&D domestically may realize substantial financial benefits, including:

Immediate full tax deductions for qualified R&D expenses

for qualified R&D expenses Eligibility for Federal and State R&D tax credits of up to $500,000 per year

of up to Avoidance of the 15-year amortization requirement applied to foreign R&D expenses, which can restrict capital access and increase long-term costs

applied to foreign R&D expenses, which can restrict capital access and increase long-term costs An estimated 48% advantage in annual cash-flow savings when partnering with a U.S.-based R&D provider versus an offshore alternative

Beyond the quantitative financial impact, the study also highlights several strategic advantages of domestic R&D, including faster access to capital, reduced exposure to foreign VAT and GST liabilities, lower project abandonment risk, and closer collaboration with U.S.-based innovation partners. Together, these factors position domestic R&D as a more financially advantageous and sustainable R&D model for companies strategically accelerating innovation while simultaneously managing its cash flow.

"Our analysis shows that where companies perform their software development now has a measurable impact on their bottom line," said Nicole Suk, Principal at Windham Brannon, who led the study. "By choosing a U.S.-based R&D partner, organizations not only maximize tax and financial benefits, but also strengthen their ability to innovate and scale efficiently."

121G Consulting continues to support organizations by helping them accelerate R&D strategies, ensuring each dollar spent delivers maximum value through enhanced tax benefits, improved cash flow, and accelerated innovation outcomes.

The full study is available online at:

https://www.121g.io/news/company/unlock-more-value-from-your-rd-spend-with-121g

