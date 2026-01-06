10Bridge Unveils AI Agents for Healthcare Data Interoperability Workflows

New AI Agent Automation eliminates manual reporting, automates complex interoperability tasks, and enables system integration when APIs or technical expertise are not available.

CARROLLTON, Ga., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10Bridge (https://10bridge.io), a leader in healthcare data interoperability solutions, today announced the launch of its AI Agent Automation, a technology designed to automate repetitive and complex interoperability workflows across disparate healthcare systems.

Healthcare organizations continue to face persistent interoperability challenges driven by manual workflow execution, fragmented systems, and the absence of standardized data exchange interfaces. 10Bridge's AI Agent Automation directly addresses these challenges by autonomously navigating user interfaces, executing reports, extracting data, and ingesting results between systems — eliminating the need for manual intervention.

"10Bridge is fully automated system interoperability platform designed for complex and large-scale data integrations; however we have occasionally run into project situations in which API toolsets are not available, hospital interface technicians are not accessible or vendors fees for data integration are too expensive. Our AI Agent Automation provides us a solution for these situations, as it automates the steps and workflow associated with data reporting and extraction and associates this task automation to executable services for scheduled and repetitive processing," shared Johnathan Samples, CTO for 121G (the holding company for 10Bridge).

Unlike traditional API-dependent integrations, 10Bridge's AI Agents extend interoperability capabilities into systems that lack modern data exchange interfaces. By intelligently analyzing on-screen information in real time and adapting to dynamic user interfaces, the agents deliver a resilient alternative to fragile screen-scraping or rigid robotic process automation approaches.

Initial implementations of 10Bridge's AI Agent Automation include full automation of reporting workflows, where AI Agents automate the process:

Log into the targeted report portal,

Navigate to the required application pages,

Enter the applicable report queries and filters,

Execute and download scheduled reports, including patient eligibility reports and care quality reports per site daily.

Extract targeted data from report outputs and securely upload results into the 10Bridge platform, or targeted data store.

A detailed customer profile of 10Bridge's work with Elligo — including the impact of automating interoperability workflows — is available here: https://www.121g.io/news/success-profiles/elligo-health-research-accelerates-its-growth-with-10bridge.

By automating these workflows, healthcare organizations reduce operational burden, eliminate human error, and ensure timely, consistent data delivery across sites. "Healthcare data environments are highly complex, and many critical systems simply do not expose the interfaces developers need for traditional integration," continued Samples. "With our new AI Agents, we can automate workflows that previously required hands-on human effort — unlocking interoperability in areas that were unreachable with legacy methods."

Beyond reporting automation, 10Bridge's AI Agent Automation enables organizations to push data into electronic health records (EHRs) and other clinical systems that lack external APIs. By simulating secure user behavior — including navigation, data entry, selection, and interaction with protected system elements — the platform supports workflows that historically required manual execution, such as administrative updates or credential-related actions.

Each AI Agent is configured and orchestrated within the 10Bridge interoperability framework using a Job Definition, which specifies:

Target systems and secure credentials

Reports and workflows to be executed

Agent actions required for each job

This approach ensures enterprise-grade governance, security, and coordination between autonomous agents and 10Bridge's core interoperability infrastructure.

The launch of AI Agent Automation significantly expands 10Bridge's interoperability capabilities and reinforces the company's mission to remove barriers to secured healthcare data exchange — even in the most complex and constrained environments.

