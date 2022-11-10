$10M Stunning, Iconic Beach House on the Gulf of Mexico Set for December Absolute Auction in Sarasota, FL

To be auctioned on the property site, Truly Absolute to the highest bidder Without Reserve on December 3.

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning a stunning, sun-drenched private residence overlooking the picturesque beaches of Lido Key in Sarasota, Florida.

Known to locals as "The Pirate House or the Cactus House," this contemporary masterpiece, designed by the highly renowned DSDG Architects, is an influence of the modern Miami Beach Art Deco movement.

With 5 bedrooms and 5 ½ baths, this home's interior beauty includes exquisite finishes and fixtures throughout, with one-of-a-kind wall treatments, Italian porcelain tile flooring lined with stainless steel and Italian marble tile inside and out. In the kitchen, a custom electronic touch and close cabinetry, Wolf appliances, and a quartzite statement island with a waterfall edge.

The home also features a highly desired 4th level rooftop deck, accessed via elevator or custom staircase. The unobstructed views are only the start when you reach the top deck. Once outside, you can enjoy a bullfrog jacuzzi, plenty of space for entertaining, and picturesque views of the Gulf Coast sunsets.

This home offers an abundance of features for water sport and car enthusiasts. The lower level of the home provides a 12-car garage with a 10,000-pound car lift. With 5 garage doors, including both 12- and 14-foot-high openings, the space is perfect for your offshore, and on-land storage needs. RV, boat, jet-skis and cars of any speed or size can be housed in this impressive space.

"This property offers a year-round luxury lifestyle, in paradise. With the neighboring Gulf of Mexico's white sugar- and beaches, shopping and dining on famous St. Armands Circle, arts and culture, and minutes to the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, this is an opportunity not to be missed." Daniel DeCaro, Founder and President.

The live, No Reserve, Truly Absolute Auction will take place at the property on Saturday, December 3, at 11:00 a.m. local time.

Private previews of the property are available every Saturday & Sunday until the auction from 1-4 p.m. with additional private showings during the week by appointment. Broker participation is invited, 2% co-broke.

To schedule a private preview, please call the offices of DeCaro Auctions International at 1.800.332.3767. Visit decaroauctions.com for full property information.

