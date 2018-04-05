10th Annual Preakness Budweiser InfieldFest Announces Post Malone, ODESZA and Full 2018 Artist Lineup

Budweiser InfieldFest is a high-energy music festival that takes place amid one of the most anticipated and well-attended annual sporting events in the United States. The Preakness Stakes and Budweiser InfieldFest are expected to draw more than 130,000 fans on race day, promising to deliver an entertainment experience like no other. Tickets can be purchased online at Preakness.com and start at $90 for general admission, granting ticketholders access to all main event areas and amenities at Budweiser InfieldFest. General admission ticket prices will increase on April 15 to $100 and will be sold for $110 on Preakness Day.

"The Stronach Group is an entertainment company with world-class Thoroughbred horse racing at its center," said Belinda Stronach, Chairman and President of The Stronach Group. "The Budweiser InfieldFest and the incredible talent lineup for this year's event reflects our company's commitment to bringing the Preakness to life for a new generation of fans in a fun and relevant way."

Post Malone has shattered Apple Music records with one billion streams on his album "Stoney," and his single "Rockstar" spent eight weeks topping the Billboard Hot 100, the longest run for a hip-hop song in 2017. The entertainment lineup will kick off with two of the hottest DJs in music, Vice, followed by Frank Walker, who is hot off of Kygo's 2017 tour. Two-time Grammy-nominated duo ODESZA will also take the stage followed by rapper 21 Savage, whose album "Issa Album" reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, with Post Malone closing the show.

As Budweiser InfieldFest celebrates its 10th anniversary, this milestone is serving as a catalyst for growth and change led by The Stronach Group, who are transforming visitors' experience at the historic celebration. Primary changes include moving to a megastage with a view of Pimlico Race Course, which will connect Infield partygoers with the race for the first time in history. It will also feature elevated food and beverage concessions, a streamlined layout for faster and easier guest access as well as new betting lounges to help the next generation of fans be part of all of the action.

In addition to the changes to Budweiser InfieldFest, guests in the Preakness Village will enjoy upgraded facilities, featuring glass chalet suites with superior track views, curated décor and gourmet food offerings for an elevated experience. A new two-story glass structure located next to the Winners' Circle will host celebrity and VIP guests of The Stronach Group Owner's Chalet for the ultimate race-day luxury experience. Guests in the Sky Suites and Turf Side Terrace will also be treated to upgraded facilities, curated décor and food and beverage offerings that will set the stage for a superior guest experience.

This year, The Stronach Group will partner with I.M.P., renowned independent promoters and owners of the famed 9:30 Club, the new mid-sized music venue on D.C.'s southwest waterfront, The Anthem, and the operators of Merriweather Post Pavilion and The Lincoln Theatre, to deliver a top tier festival experience on the InfieldFest main stage as they have since 2009.

Follow all of the excitement of the 143rd Preakness on Facebook @Preakness and on Instagram and Twitter @PreaknessStakes using the hashtags, #Preakness and #BudweiserInfieldFest.

The 143rd Preakness Stakes will be broadcast live on NBC from 5:00–7:00 p.m. on race day.

History of Preakness InfieldFest:

Preakness InfieldFest is a multi-entertainment festival featuring national headlining artists on two stages, the popular MUG Club and unique attractions throughout the day to give fans an unparalleled entertainment experience. InfieldFest has showcased many of music's biggest stars, including Sam Hunt and Good Charlotte (2017), The Chainsmokers and Fetty Wap (2016), Armin van Buuren and Childish Gambino (2015), Lorde and NAS (2014), Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Pitbull and Florida Georgia Line (2013), Maroon 5 and Wiz Khalifa (2012), Bruno Mars (2011), Zac Brown, O.A.R. and Train (2010), and Buckcherry and ZZ Top (2009).

About The Stronach Group:

The Stronach Group (TSG) is an industry leader in world-class horse racing, entertainment and pari- mutuel wagering technology. Within our portfolio of racing and gaming businesses, the Company holds some of the greatest brands in the industry including; Santa Anita Park, "The Great Race Place"; Pimlico Race Course, home of the legendary Preakness Stakes; Gulfstream Park, one of Florida's newest entertainment destination centers, and home to the $16-million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the world's richest Thoroughbred horse race; Laurel Park; Golden Gate Fields; Portland Meadows; and Rosecroft Raceway. TSG is an industry leader in pari-mutuel technology through its subsidiaries AmTote and Xpressbet and is a major distributor of horse racing content to a global audience through Monarch Content Management. The award winning Adena Springs is the breeding and training facility of The Stronach Group with stables in Kentucky, Florida and Ontario.

Press Contacts:

Liz Sternby, BrandLinkDC

(724) 612-6467, Liz@brandlinkdc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10th-annual-preakness-budweiser-infieldfest-announces-post-malone-odesza-and-full-2018-artist-lineup-300625041.html

SOURCE The Stronach Group

Related Links

http://www.stronachgroup.com

