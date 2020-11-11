10th Annual Toyota Dream Car USA Art Contest Opens November 16

Two sisters – Grace and Lynn Sun – were among last year's U.S. Winners of the Toyota Dream Car USA Art Contest. Each girl each took an artistic approach to their drawings unique to their interests, guided by contrasting realms and even using different medium. "Because I love to read fantasy and fiction stories, my dream car design included imaginary objects and landscapes," said nine-year-old Grace, an aspiring writer and illustrator who drew The Jellyfish Car . In comparison, eleven-year-old Lynn who drew The Eco Car shared that her "designs are inspired by many everyday objects – mainly, any object with unique features." Her dream career is to be a designer someday.

Each year, the Toyota Dream Car USA Art Contest sends out a call for artwork submissions, which are received and entered into one of three categories – Category 1 (4-7 years); Category 2 (8-11 years); and Category 3 (12-15 years). Judging takes place within each age group to choose the best in terms of uniqueness of concept, artistry of concept, and execution of concept.

Toyota Motor Corporation in Japan held the first worldwide contest in 2004. Nearly 90 countries now host their own national contests under the same rules but with varying artwork submission periods. To learn more about the world contest, visit www.Toyota-DreamCarArt.com. For a full list of U.S. winners, U.S. finalists, and U.S. semi-finalists for last year's Toyota Dream Car USA Art Contest organized by state and award level, click here.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold nearly 2.8 million cars and trucks (nearly 2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2019.

Media Contact:

Victor Vanov

469-292-1318

[email protected]

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

Related Links

https://www.toyota.com/

