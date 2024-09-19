PLANO, Texas, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today announced its fourth round of funding awardees chosen by the Way Forward Fund. Aimed at strengthening access to care and injury recovery support for individuals and their families, the initial focus is on children with traumatic brain injuries (TBI).

Grant awards will go to:

Toyota’s Way Forward Fund Announces Grants, Sponsorships to Support Injury Recovery for Communities, Children and Their Families

Driscoll Children's Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center , Dallas, Texas

, Brain Injury Association of America

Williamson County Children's Advocacy Center

Ascension Parish

Sponsorships are awarded to:

TBI Warrior Foundation

National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine

National Association of State Head Injury Administrators

"At Toyota, we're committed to supporting children and families in the communities where we live and work," said Mylene Mayers, group manager, social innovation distributor engagement, Toyota. "By working with forward-thinking organizations, such as the group of grantees and sponsorships we're announcing today, the Way Forward Fund helps those impacted by pediatric TBI access the high-quality care they need."

As part of its commitment to sustainable programs with long-term impact, through the Way Forward Fund, Toyota is investing in and collaborating with the TBI care community, to address gaps in TBI funding for children, support health equity and strengthen the recovery journey for kids, families and caregivers.

The Way Forward Fund is focused on raising awareness around common childhood injuries, helping to advance research and innovation, and improving access to resources and care in communities around the country. Through this community-based approach, the Way Forward Fund seeks to Create systemic change by improving health equity for pediatric TBIs.

The current round of funding expands the focus on bolstering community resources. The addition of event sponsorships mirrors the Way Forward Fund's goal to serve as a connector between experts and organizations for continuous improvement of TBI care.

The recipients will use the grants to advance pediatric TBI care in their areas of specialties.

"As a mobility company, we're interested in ensuring nothing holds a child back from exploring and interacting with the world," said Ana Meade, vice president of social innovation, Toyota. "The Way Forward Fund connects Toyota to communities across the country, supporting and amplifying the voices of experts and improving access to resources and care."

More than $1 million in grants was made available in this most recent round of grants and sponsorships to the selected institutions, with an emphasis on raising the quality of healthcare in communities with the greatest need.

According to National Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), TBI is a major pediatric health condition that is often under-recognized, and urgent and long-term care are often under-resourced.

To learn more about the Way Forward Fund, visit www.toyotawayforward.org.

